Global Cloud BI Tools Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Report Description:
In 2018, the global Cloud BI Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud BI Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud BI Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Zoho Analytics
Cluvio
Answerdock
BOARD International
IBM
Sisense
Birst
Domo
Looker
ClicData
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud BI Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud BI Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud BI Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud BI Tools Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud BI Tools Market Size
2.2 Cloud BI Tools Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud BI Tools Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud BI Tools Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Zoho Analytics
12.1.1 Zoho Analytics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud BI Tools Introduction
12.1.4 Zoho Analytics Revenue in Cloud BI Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Zoho Analytics Recent Development
12.2 Cluvio
12.2.1 Cluvio Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud BI Tools Introduction
12.2.4 Cluvio Revenue in Cloud BI Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cluvio Recent Development
12.3 Answerdock
12.3.1 Answerdock Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud BI Tools Introduction
12.3.4 Answerdock Revenue in Cloud BI Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Answerdock Recent Development
12.4 BOARD International
12.4.1 BOARD International Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud BI Tools Introduction
12.4.4 BOARD International Revenue in Cloud BI Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 BOARD International Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud BI Tools Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud BI Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 Sisense
12.6.1 Sisense Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud BI Tools Introduction
12.6.4 Sisense Revenue in Cloud BI Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Sisense Recent Development
12.7 Birst
12.7.1 Birst Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud BI Tools Introduction
12.7.4 Birst Revenue in Cloud BI Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Birst Recent Development
12.8 Domo
Continued….
