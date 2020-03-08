Global Cloud-based VDI Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

Global Cloud-based VDI Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Description:

A cloud-based VDI solution is a computing model where an end-user’s system is separated from the physical IT infrastructure, but can access all the necessary files and data virtually. This computing model uses a cloud-based storage space, wherein the system applications and data are stored in the data center of a primary cloud service provider. End-users can gain remote access to these applications and data using their login credentials. Rapid technological developments and the need for fast and reliable computing solutions have prompted many companies to opt and centralize their end-user data and applications, because centralization helps companies provide end-users with enhanced backup and reliable computing solutions. Cloud-based VDI is an emerging concept among companies in many countries and is expected to witness rapid acceptance in the near future.

Increase in adoption of handheld devices & smartphones for enterprise computing drives the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for virtualization and increase in adoption of cloud services fuel the market growth. However, high initial capital expenditure for setting up the infrastructure restrains the market growth. Conversely, increase in demand for desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) and rise in adoption of hybrid cloud solutions are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

In 2018, the global Cloud-based VDI market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-based VDI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based VDI development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Citrix Systems

Moka5

VMware

Dell

Ericom Software

HP

Netelligent

Red Hat

Secure Online Desktop

Virtual Bridge

WorldDesk

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private

Public

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

ICT

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud-based VDI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud-based VDI development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud-based VDI are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued…………………….

