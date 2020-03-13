Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Report 2019 by Technology, Trends, Providers, Top Companies and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Cloud-based managed services consist of a wide range of services that help organizations to monitor, regulate, and improve the IT infrastructure of an organization. These services offer the advantages of cost containment and reduced inventory. These are required by organizations to develop an economical cost structure and minimize expenditure. There are several drivers, restraints and opportunities that are shaping the future of the market. The market is observing a rapid growth in recent years owing to the major developments in big data, mobility services and more. On the other hand, the market growth is hindered majorly by factors such as low awareness and absence of internet penetration in certain regions. Rising trend of digitalization and mobility among enterprises worldwide, would create immense opportunities for the market players to enhance their revenues.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Managed Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Managed Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

HP

IBM

NTT Data

Civica

Aricent

Atos

BT Global Services

CenturyLink

Digital Realty

Equinix

Expedient

HOSTING

Huawei

Intermec

Level 3 Communications

Lockheed Martin

Microsoft

Netmagic

Rackspace

Stratix

Tangoe

TCS

Tech Mahindra

TelecityGroup

Telefonica

Telehouse

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security Services

Mobility Services

Network Services

Hosting Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Public

Retail

Manufacturing

IT And Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud-based Managed Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud-based Managed Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



