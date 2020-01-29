Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Backup and Recovery Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Backup and Recovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Acronis
IBM
Actifio
Asigra
Carbonite
Dell Software
Evault
FalconStor
Intronis
NetApp
Veeam
StorageCraft
Veritas
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud backup
Service Provider backup
Cloud-to-cloud backup
Market segment by Application, split into
Business Corporations
Education
Government
Research Institutions
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Public Cloud backup
1.4.3 Service Provider backup
1.4.4 Cloud-to-cloud backup
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Business Corporations
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 Research Institutions
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market Size
2.2 Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Acronis
12.1.1 Acronis Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.1.4 Acronis Revenue in Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Acronis Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Actifio
12.3.1 Actifio Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.3.4 Actifio Revenue in Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Actifio Recent Development
12.4 Asigra
12.4.1 Asigra Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.4.4 Asigra Revenue in Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Asigra Recent Development
12.5 Carbonite
12.5.1 Carbonite Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.5.4 Carbonite Revenue in Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Carbonite Recent Development
12.6 Dell Software
12.6.1 Dell Software Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.6.4 Dell Software Revenue in Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Dell Software Recent Development
12.7 Evault
12.7.1 Evault Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.7.4 Evault Revenue in Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Evault Recent Development
12.8 FalconStor
12.8.1 FalconStor Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.8.4 FalconStor Revenue in Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 FalconStor Recent Development
12.9 Intronis
12.9.1 Intronis Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.9.4 Intronis Revenue in Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Intronis Recent Development
12.10 NetApp
12.10.1 NetApp Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Introduction
12.10.4 NetApp Revenue in Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 NetApp Recent Development
12.11 Veeam
12.12 StorageCraft
12.13 Veritas
Continued….
