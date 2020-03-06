Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market 2019-2025, Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Acronis, IBM, Actifio, Asigra, Carbonite, Dell Software

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cloud Backup and Recovery Software 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – Acronis, IBM, Actifio, Asigra, Carbonite, Dell Software” To Its Research Database
Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market 2019-2025
Description: –
In 2018, the global Cloud Backup and Recovery Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the global Cloud Backup and Recovery Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Backup and Recovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Acronis
IBM
Actifio
Asigra
Carbonite
Dell Software
Evault
FalconStor
Intronis
NetApp
Veeam
StorageCraft
Veritas
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud backup
Service Provider backup
Cloud-to-cloud backup
Market segment by Application, split into
Business Corporations
Education
Government
Research Institutions
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Backup and Recovery Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Backup and Recovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
