Global Cloud APl Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

A Cloud Application Programming Interface (Cloud API) is a type of API that enables the development of applications and services used for the provisioning of cloud hardware, software, and platforms. A cloud API serves as a gateway or interface that provides direct and indirect cloud infrastructure and software services to users.
Large enterprises are likely to use cloud API on a large scale than SMEs between 2017 and 2026. Healthcare companies are moving towards innovating services and processes including the delivery of vital information to the patient, insurance companies and patient support services. All these activities require a reliable system, hence cloud API is witnessing an increasing demand across the healthcare industry. Companies are adopting API models to offer innovative services and products. Driving efficiency, enabling automation, cost saving and consistency are some of the factors resulting in the increasing use of cloud API.
This report focuses on the global Cloud APl status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud APl development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Apigee
Revenue
Products/Brand Offerings
Company Highlights
Google
Scale
Microsoft
SAP
CA Technologies
TIBCO Mashrey
International Business Machine
Amazon Web Services
Axway Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS)
Software As A Service (SaaS)
Platform As A Service (PaaS)
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
IT And ITES
Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud APl Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS)
1.4.3 Software As A Service (SaaS)
1.4.4 Platform As A Service (PaaS)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud APl Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 IT And ITES
1.5.6 Utilities
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud APl Market Size
2.2 Cloud APl Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud APl Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud APl Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Apigee
12.1.1 Apigee Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud APl Introduction
12.1.4 Apigee Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Apigee Recent Development
12.2 Revenue
12.2.1 Revenue Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud APl Introduction
12.2.4 Revenue Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Revenue Recent Development
12.3 Products/Brand Offerings
12.3.1 Products/Brand Offerings Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud APl Introduction
12.3.4 Products/Brand Offerings Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Products/Brand Offerings Recent Development
12.4 Company Highlights
12.4.1 Company Highlights Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud APl Introduction
12.4.4 Company Highlights Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Company Highlights Recent Development
12.5 Google
12.5.1 Google Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud APl Introduction
12.5.4 Google Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Google Recent Development
12.6 Scale
12.6.1 Scale Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud APl Introduction
12.6.4 Scale Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Scale Recent Development
12.7 Microsoft
12.7.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud APl Introduction
12.7.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.8 SAP
12.8.1 SAP Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud APl Introduction
12.8.4 SAP Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 SAP Recent Development
12.9 CA Technologies
12.9.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cloud APl Introduction
12.9.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.10 TIBCO Mashrey
12.10.1 TIBCO Mashrey Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cloud APl Introduction
12.10.4 TIBCO Mashrey Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 TIBCO Mashrey Recent Development
12.11 International Business Machine
12.12 Amazon Web Services
12.13 Axway Software
