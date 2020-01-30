Global Cloud APl Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cloud APl Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

A Cloud Application Programming Interface (Cloud API) is a type of API that enables the development of applications and services used for the provisioning of cloud hardware, software, and platforms. A cloud API serves as a gateway or interface that provides direct and indirect cloud infrastructure and software services to users.

Large enterprises are likely to use cloud API on a large scale than SMEs between 2017 and 2026. Healthcare companies are moving towards innovating services and processes including the delivery of vital information to the patient, insurance companies and patient support services. All these activities require a reliable system, hence cloud API is witnessing an increasing demand across the healthcare industry. Companies are adopting API models to offer innovative services and products. Driving efficiency, enabling automation, cost saving and consistency are some of the factors resulting in the increasing use of cloud API.

This report focuses on the global Cloud APl status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud APl development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apigee

Revenue

Products/Brand Offerings

Company Highlights

Google

Scale

Microsoft

SAP

CA Technologies

TIBCO Mashrey

International Business Machine

Amazon Web Services

Axway Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS)

Software As A Service (SaaS)

Platform As A Service (PaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT And ITES

Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud APl Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS)

1.4.3 Software As A Service (SaaS)

1.4.4 Platform As A Service (PaaS)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud APl Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 IT And ITES

1.5.6 Utilities

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud APl Market Size

2.2 Cloud APl Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud APl Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud APl Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Apigee

12.1.1 Apigee Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud APl Introduction

12.1.4 Apigee Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Apigee Recent Development

12.2 Revenue

12.2.1 Revenue Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud APl Introduction

12.2.4 Revenue Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Revenue Recent Development

12.3 Products/Brand Offerings

12.3.1 Products/Brand Offerings Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud APl Introduction

12.3.4 Products/Brand Offerings Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Products/Brand Offerings Recent Development

12.4 Company Highlights

12.4.1 Company Highlights Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud APl Introduction

12.4.4 Company Highlights Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Company Highlights Recent Development

12.5 Google

12.5.1 Google Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud APl Introduction

12.5.4 Google Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Google Recent Development

12.6 Scale

12.6.1 Scale Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud APl Introduction

12.6.4 Scale Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Scale Recent Development

12.7 Microsoft

12.7.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud APl Introduction

12.7.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.8 SAP

12.8.1 SAP Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud APl Introduction

12.8.4 SAP Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 SAP Recent Development

12.9 CA Technologies

12.9.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud APl Introduction

12.9.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.10 TIBCO Mashrey

12.10.1 TIBCO Mashrey Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cloud APl Introduction

12.10.4 TIBCO Mashrey Revenue in Cloud APl Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 TIBCO Mashrey Recent Development

12.11 International Business Machine

12.12 Amazon Web Services

12.13 Axway Software

Continued….

