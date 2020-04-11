Global Clothing Fasteners Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Clothing Fasteners market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Clothing Fasteners market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Clothing Fastener are used to fasten clothing, such as hook and loop, snaps, buttons, Zippers etc.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Clothing Fasteners in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Clothing Fasteners. Increasing of garment fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Clothing Fasteners in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Clothing Fasteners market to approach these areas. Analysis of the Clothing Fasteners market indicated that China would account for the highest sales in 2025 with close to 41 percent of global sales coming from this region, and Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Although the market competition of Clothing Fasteners is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Clothing Fasteners and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

In 2018, the global Clothing Fasteners market size was 13410 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18490 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Clothing Fasteners market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

YKK

Coats Industrial

MORITO

Weixing Group

SBS

Velcro

YBS Zipper

YCC

Kuraray Group

RIRI

Paiho

IDEAL Fastener

Changcheng La Chain

APLIX

SALMI

Koh-i-noor

3F

EMSIG

Sanli Zipper

MAX Zipper

Shingyi

Jianli

HHH Zipper

Primotex

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Zippers

Buttons

Snaps

Others

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Jackets and Coats

Trousers

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Clothing Fasteners in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Clothing Fasteners are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Clothing Fasteners market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

