Global Clinical Trial Services Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global clinical trial supplies market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation for Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market

The global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into;

Services

Clinical phases

Therapeutic Uses

On the basis of the End-User global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into storage, manufacturing, packaging and labelling and distribution. In 2018, the storage segment is expected to dominate the global Clinical Trial Supplies market with the highest market share. On the basis of clinical phases the global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into phase III, phase II, phase IV and phase I.

On the basis of therapeutic use the global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular disease, dermatology, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, CNS and mental disorders, blood disorders, and others.

On the basis of the end-user the global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into contract research organizations and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 Geographical regions;

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players for Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Catalent, Inc.

Clinigen Group plc.

PAREXEL International Corporation

PCI Pharma Services

Almac Group

KLIFO

Bionical Ltd.

Alium Medical Limited

MYODERM

Ancillare, LP

SIRO Clinpharm

CLINICAL SUPPLIES MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, Inc. and others

Recent Developments in the market

> In March 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) announced plans to invest USD 35 million in a new pharma services supply chain facility in Germany. It aimed at expanding the company’s presence in the European Union.

> In July 2018, Catalent, Inc. (U.S.) acquired Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Including its Nottingham, U.K. The acquisition of Juniper expanded and strengthens Catalent?s formulation development, bioavailability solutions, and clinical-scale oral dose manufacturing, and will complement its integrated global clinical and commercial supply network.

> In October 2017, Clinigen (U.K.) extended it business in Japan with the acquisition of one of the pioneered unlicensed medicines supplier International Medical Management Corporation (Japan).

Key Takeaways

Factors such as the growth of this market are demand in clinical trials worldwide, Increasing Incidences of diseases, government funds to R&D investments and development of new treatments such as personalized medicine leading the clinical trial supplies market to grow in the future in the market.

In 2017, the Asia Pacific Clinical Trial Supplies market is dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 25.6%, Catalent, Inc.20.3%, PAREXEL International Corporation 16.9%, Almac Group 12.4%, SIRO Clinpharm 8.2% and others 16.6%.

The storage segment is dominating the Asia Pacific Clinical Trial Supplies market.

Phase III segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key factors of the report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global clinical trial supplies market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

