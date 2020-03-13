Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Report Description:
A clinical decision support system (CDSS) is an application that analyzes data to help healthcare providers make decisions and improve patient care. It is a variation of the decision support system (DSS) commonly used to support business management.
In 2018, the global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agfa healthcare
McKesson Corporation
NextGen Healthcare Information Systems
Medical Information Technology
Carestream Health
AthenaHealth
Philips Healthcare
Wolters Kluwer NU
Cerner Corporation
Siemens Healthineers
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Standalone CDSS
Integrated CPOE with CDSS
Integrated E.H.R. with CDSS
Integrated CDSS with CPOE & E.H.R.
Market segment by Application, split into
Drug-drug Interactions
Drug Allergy Alerts
Clinical Reminders
Clinical Guidelines
Drug Dosing Support
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Size
2.2 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Agfa healthcare
12.1.1 Agfa healthcare Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Introduction
12.1.4 Agfa healthcare Revenue in Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Agfa healthcare Recent Development
12.2 McKesson Corporation
12.2.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Introduction
12.2.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development
12.3 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems
12.3.1 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Introduction
12.3.4 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems Revenue in Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems Recent Development
12.4 Medical Information Technology
12.4.1 Medical Information Technology Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Introduction
12.4.4 Medical Information Technology Revenue in Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Medical Information Technology Recent Development
12.5 Carestream Health
Continued…
