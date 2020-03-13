Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Report Description:

A clinical decision support system (CDSS) is an application that analyzes data to help healthcare providers make decisions and improve patient care. It is a variation of the decision support system (DSS) commonly used to support business management.

In 2018, the global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agfa healthcare

McKesson Corporation

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

Medical Information Technology

Carestream Health

AthenaHealth

Philips Healthcare

Wolters Kluwer NU

Cerner Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Standalone CDSS

Integrated CPOE with CDSS

Integrated E.H.R. with CDSS

Integrated CDSS with CPOE & E.H.R.

Market segment by Application, split into

Drug-drug Interactions

Drug Allergy Alerts

Clinical Reminders

Clinical Guidelines

Drug Dosing Support

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Standalone CDSS

1.4.3 Integrated CPOE with CDSS

1.4.4 Integrated E.H.R. with CDSS

1.4.5 Integrated CDSS with CPOE & E.H.R.

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Drug-drug Interactions

1.5.3 Drug Allergy Alerts

1.5.4 Clinical Reminders

1.5.5 Clinical Guidelines

1.5.6 Drug Dosing Support

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Size

2.2 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Agfa healthcare

12.1.1 Agfa healthcare Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Introduction

12.1.4 Agfa healthcare Revenue in Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Agfa healthcare Recent Development

12.2 McKesson Corporation

12.2.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Introduction

12.2.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development

12.3 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

12.3.1 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Introduction

12.3.4 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems Revenue in Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems Recent Development

12.4 Medical Information Technology

12.4.1 Medical Information Technology Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Introduction

12.4.4 Medical Information Technology Revenue in Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Medical Information Technology Recent Development

12.5 Carestream Health

Continued…

