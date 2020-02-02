Global Circular Push Pull Connectors Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type And Application, Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Circular Push Pull Connectors Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 135 pages with table and figures in it.

The Push-pull connector was invented by Swiss connector manufacturer LEMO and is a type of cable interconnect that provides a strong locking mechanism that is only released by squeezing the connector body, preventing accidental disconnects. The connector is cylindrical, enabling a wide range of body styles and configurations such as low or high voltage multipin, coaxial, triaxial, fluid and gas. Fischer Connectors and Lemo are well-known Swiss manufacturing company that are leaders in developing and manufacturing broad range of circular push-pull connectors. LEMO, Molex, TE Connectivity, Amphenol, ITT Cannon, Fischer Connectors, Hirose, ODU, Esterline Connection, Binder are top global players in Circular push pull connector market.

Circular push pull connectors offer light weight and assure high reliability and durability as well as easy push-pull operation. You may apply our connectors to all kinds of small-sized electronic equipment requiring high reliability. These simple but refined connectors are most suitable for portable electronic equipment which requires good appearance. Besides, key system permits only one way of coupling so that you can find right position to connect even when blind mating.

Scope of the Report:

One of the salient features of Circular Push Pull Connectors market is the cooperation with downstream players, which brings more income than the retail sales, for large companies especially.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Asia-Pacificï¼ŒNorth America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan will see significant growth in future period. In terms of production, North America holds the largest market share, with about 35.13% production share in 2017, followed by Europe, with about 33.62% market share, China will keep playing important role in Global market.

Market concentration of Circular Push Pull Connectors industry is low, top 5 comprised of 45% global share in term of sales revenue in 2017. There are many small players around the world. LEMO and Amphenol are the biggest two players in Circular Push Pull Connectors market, with about 12.27% and 12.05% market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in Circular Push Pull Connectors market include TE Connectivity, ITT Cannon, Molex etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

Each of the Circular Push Pull Connectors manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Circular Push Pull Connectors manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Circular Push Pull Connectors sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Circular Push Pull Connectors manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The worldwide market for Circular Push Pull Connectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 2320 million US$ in 2024, from 1600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Circular Push Pull Connectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LEMO

Molex

TE Connectivity

Amphenol

ITT Cannon

Fischer Connectors

Hirose

ODU

Yamaichi

NorComp

Nextronics Engineering

Esterline Connection

Binder

Switchcraft

Cyler Technology

South Sea Terminal

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal Shell Push Pull Connectors

Plastic Shell Push Pull Connectors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Computers and Peripherals

Industrial

Instrumentation

Medical

Military

Telecom/Datacom

Transportation

Other

