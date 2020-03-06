GLOBAL CIGARETTE MARKET 2019: KEY PLAYERS, DEMAND, TRENDS, SALE, SUPPLY, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global market size of Cigarette in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cigarette in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Cigarette market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A cigarette is a small cylinder of finely cut tobacco leaves rolled in thin paper for smoking. The cigarette is ignited at one end and allowed to smoulder; its smoke is inhaled from the other end, which is held in or to the mouth; in some cases, a cigarette holder may be used, as well. Most modern manufactured cigarettes are filtered and also include reconstituted tobacco and other additives.
Global cigarette industry is one of the most profitable and deadly industries in the world. And this industry is highly concentrated, mainly monopolized by the 13 companies afore-listed. Among them, CHINA TOBACCO shares the largest production market for the huge population in China.
China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) is owned and operated by the Chinese government and is the world’s single largest producer of cigarettes with 42% of the global market in 2016. CNTC sells the majority of its product in China; just over 1% of cigarettes produced are exported to other countries. CNTC is increasing efforts to sell brands such as RDG, Dubliss and Harmony internationally.
In 2017, the global Cigarette market size was 103400 million US$ and is forecast to 105600 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cigarette market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Cigarette include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Cigarette include
CHINA TOBACCO
Altria Group
British American Tobacco
Japan Tabacco
Imperial Tobacco Group
KT&G
Universal
Alliance One International
R.J. Reynolds
PT Gudang Garam Tbk
Donskoy Tabak
Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor
Thailand Tobacco Monopoly
Market Size Split by Type
Low Tar
High Tar
Market Size Split by Application
Male Smokers
Female Smokers
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
