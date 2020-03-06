GLOBAL CIGARETTE MARKET 2019: KEY PLAYERS, DEMAND, TRENDS, SALE, SUPPLY, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global market size of Cigarette in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cigarette in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cigarette market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A cigarette is a small cylinder of finely cut tobacco leaves rolled in thin paper for smoking. The cigarette is ignited at one end and allowed to smoulder; its smoke is inhaled from the other end, which is held in or to the mouth; in some cases, a cigarette holder may be used, as well. Most modern manufactured cigarettes are filtered and also include reconstituted tobacco and other additives.

Global cigarette industry is one of the most profitable and deadly industries in the world. And this industry is highly concentrated, mainly monopolized by the 13 companies afore-listed. Among them, CHINA TOBACCO shares the largest production market for the huge population in China.

China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) is owned and operated by the Chinese government and is the world’s single largest producer of cigarettes with 42% of the global market in 2016. CNTC sells the majority of its product in China; just over 1% of cigarettes produced are exported to other countries. CNTC is increasing efforts to sell brands such as RDG, Dubliss and Harmony internationally.

In 2017, the global Cigarette market size was 103400 million US$ and is forecast to 105600 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cigarette market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Cigarette include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Cigarette include

CHINA TOBACCO

Altria Group

British American Tobacco

Japan Tabacco

Imperial Tobacco Group

KT&G

Universal

Alliance One International

R.J. Reynolds

PT Gudang Garam Tbk

Donskoy Tabak

Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor

Thailand Tobacco Monopoly

Market Size Split by Type

Low Tar

High Tar

Market Size Split by Application

Male Smokers

Female Smokers

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

