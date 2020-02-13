Global Cigar Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2024

Global Cigar Market Growth 2019-2024

Cigar, a tobacco product made from dried and fermented tobacco. it is a rolled bundle of dried and fermented tobacco leaves made to be smoked. They are produced in a wide variety of sizes and shapes.

The unique charm of long-term accumulation of cigars. Different from cigarettes and other traditional tobacco products, cigars are unique in composition and processing of tobacco leaves. They are characterized by their status, quality of life, and personality; they cultivate loyal consumer groups; The method, smoking environment and storage conditions require a unique consumer culture. Cigars completely maintain the original composition and characteristics of tobacco, as long as they can maintain and constantly demonstrate its unique charm, stable development is possible.

Many people think that cigars are safer than cigarettes. The 2014 General Medical Officer Health Report, summarizing the results of the 50-year study on tobacco harm, admitted that the relative risk of smoking cigars was lower than smoking cigarettes, mainly due to the low frequency of smoking cigars. And smoke does not inhale into the lungs.

The purchasing power of consumers’ cigars continues to increase. Cigar production requires more investment than ordinary cigarettes. Therefore, the price of cigars is relatively high. Especially for hand-made big cigars, it has always been regarded as a luxury and away from ordinary consumers. However, as people’s income levels continue to increase, especially the middle class in some emerging economies, the population of the Asia-Pacific region will become a continuous growth point of cigar consumption.

Cigar products continue to innovate. In recent years, product innovation has become an important factor in the growth of the cigar market, such as the rapid rise of the mechanism cigar. Such cigars are cheap and pleasing to meet the smoking needs of ordinary consumers. With the introduction of modern technology, continuous improvement of old products and continuous introduction of new products, the cigar market is full of vitality.

In the last, the unfavorable factors in the development of cigars are mainly the effects of controlled tobacco policies. The first is smoking in public places. Because cigars require a higher consumption environment than cigarettes, especially large cigars are mostly consumed in independent and comfortable private spaces. If you freely expand the definition of public places, you must even smoke as long as it is a closed space. Seriously affect the consumption of cigars.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cigar market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18500 million by 2024, from US$ 16000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cigar business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cigar market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cigar value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Machine-made Cigars

Handmade Cigars

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Male Smokers

Female Smokers

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Imperial Tobacco Group

Swedish Match

Swisher International

Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Altria Group

Habanos

Agio Cigars

J. Cortès cigars

China Tobacco

Burger Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

2019-2024 Global Cigar Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

3 Global Cigar by Players

3.1 Global Cigar Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cigar Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cigar Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cigar Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Cigar Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Cigar Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Cigar Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Cigar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Cigar Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Cigar Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

11 Global Cigar Market Forecast

11.1 Global Cigar Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Cigar Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Cigar Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Cigar Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Cigar Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Cigar Forecast by Application

Continued…………………….

