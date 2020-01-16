Global Chufa : 2019 Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value Forecast To 2025

Global Chufa Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Chufa is an exponentially-growing perennial grass-like plant from the rush family and is certainly cultivated in warm climates in moist & wet soils. The small round tubers found along the roots have a slight almond flavor and are eaten raw or cooked, or made into a traditional chufa drink called horchata. The plant’s tubers comprehend high levels of protein, carbohydrate and oleic acid, and 20 to 28 percent of their mass in the form of a non-drying oil. The oil is obtained by pressing the cleaned tubers, in the same manner as traditional olive oil extraction. The oil has a mild, pleasant flavor and is considered as a food oil to be similar, but of superior quality, to olive oil. Industrial applications for the oil include high-value applications for cosmetics and instrument lubricants.
The key factor driving chufa market is its availability in tropical regions and growing awareness about its wide range of applications in different industries. For example, Chufa milk is used as a liver tonic in China to heal gum and mouth ulcers, it is also used as a cancer curing product by Africans. This has driven the market of chufas in China and African countries. The increase in the number of research and development centers has led to the growth of chufa.
The global Chufa market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Chufa market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Chufa in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Chufa in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Chufa market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Chufa market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
KCB International
The Chufa
The Tiger Nut
Chufa De Valencia
Levantex
Market size by Product
Micro
Small
Large Micro
Market size by End User
Alimentary Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Chufa market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Chufa market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Chufa companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Chufa submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chufa are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Chufa Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Chufa Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Micro
1.4.3 Small
1.4.4 Large Micro
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Chufa Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Alimentary Industry
1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
11 Company Profiles
11.1 KCB International
11.1.1 KCB International Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 KCB International Chufa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 KCB International Chufa Products Offered
11.1.5 KCB International Recent Development
11.2 The Chufa
11.2.1 The Chufa Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 The Chufa Chufa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 The Chufa Chufa Products Offered
11.2.5 The Chufa Recent Development
11.3 The Tiger Nut
11.3.1 The Tiger Nut Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.The Tiger Nut Chufa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 The Tiger Nut Chufa Products Offered
11.3.5 The Tiger Nut Recent Development
11.4 Chufa De Valencia
11.4.1 Chufa De Valencia Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Chufa De Valencia Chufa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Chufa De Valencia Chufa Products Offered
11.4.5 Chufa De Valencia Recent Development
11.5 Levantex
11.5.1 Levantex Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Levantex Chufa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Levantex Chufa Products Offered
11.5.5 Levantex Recent Development
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Chufa Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Chufa Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Chufa Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Chufa Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Chufa Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Chufa Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 Chufa Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Chufa Forecast
12.5 Europe Chufa Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Chufa Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Chufa Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Chufa Forecast
Continued………..
