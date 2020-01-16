Global Chufa : 2019 Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value Forecast To 2025

Global Chufa Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Chufa is an exponentially-growing perennial grass-like plant from the rush family and is certainly cultivated in warm climates in moist & wet soils. The small round tubers found along the roots have a slight almond flavor and are eaten raw or cooked, or made into a traditional chufa drink called horchata. The plant’s tubers comprehend high levels of protein, carbohydrate and oleic acid, and 20 to 28 percent of their mass in the form of a non-drying oil. The oil is obtained by pressing the cleaned tubers, in the same manner as traditional olive oil extraction. The oil has a mild, pleasant flavor and is considered as a food oil to be similar, but of superior quality, to olive oil. Industrial applications for the oil include high-value applications for cosmetics and instrument lubricants.

The key factor driving chufa market is its availability in tropical regions and growing awareness about its wide range of applications in different industries. For example, Chufa milk is used as a liver tonic in China to heal gum and mouth ulcers, it is also used as a cancer curing product by Africans. This has driven the market of chufas in China and African countries. The increase in the number of research and development centers has led to the growth of chufa.

The global Chufa market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Chufa market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Chufa in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Chufa in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Chufa market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Chufa market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

