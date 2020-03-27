Global Chromium Oxide Green Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Chromium Oxide Green market, also known as chromium sesquioxide or chromia. Chromium Oxide Green is one of four oxides of chromium. It is commonly called chrome green when used as a pigment. Currently, about 136 K MT are sold in global market. It can cause irritation of the skin and eyes, and can cause nausea and other problems if ingested. It also can cause respiratory problems when dust is inhaled.

Chromium Oxide Green is resource-oriented industry. Currently, there are a few of companies in global chromium oxide green industry, most of them are located in China, South Africa and Europe. The main market players are Aktyubinsk, Elementis, Chongqing Minfeng Chemical, Sichuan Yinhe Chemical, Huangshi Zhenhua Chemical. The global consumption of chromium oxide green increased to 136 K MT in 2017 from 116 K MT in 2013 with the 4% average growth rate.

The global Chromium Oxide Green market is valued at 490 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chromium Oxide Green volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chromium Oxide Green market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aktyubinsk

Elementis

Midural Group

Vishnu

Soda Sanayii

Lanxess

Hunter Chemical

Sun Chemical

Huntsman (Venator)

Chongqing Minfeng Chemical

Sichuan Yinhe Chemical

Huangshi Zhenhua Chemical

BlueStar Yima Chrome Chemical Materials

Hebei Chromate Chemical

Luoyang Zhengjie

Jirong Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pigment Grade

Metallurgical Grade

Refractory Grade

Segment by Application

Coating

Ceramics

Rubber

Metallurgy

Other

