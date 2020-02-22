Global Chromatography Solvents Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global chromatography solvents market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018-2025.

Market Segmentation

By Application (Analytical Chromatography, Preparative Chromatography), Type (Polar Solvents, Non-Polar Solvents), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology Industry, Academics and Research, Environmental, Cosmetic Industry, Food and Beverage), Technology (LC, HPLC, UHPLC, GC, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In application, preparative chromatography is highly used because it helps to purify and collect molecule of interest from all other contaminants in the sample for future use.

In type, non-polar solvents are growing at the highest CAGR because they are used more often than polar solvents.

In end user, cosmetic industry segment is growing with highest CAGR rate because of the rising consumer incomes and changing lifestyles, the demand in the cosmetic industry is growing.

In technology, HPLC segment is growing with highest CAGR because used to test both the raw materials and the finished goods unlike other technological methods.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global chromatography solvents market are listed below;

Merck KGAA

Avantor Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Columbus Chemicals

Elite Advanced Materials Sdn Bhd

Biosolve Chimie

Gfs Chemicals, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Orochem Technologies Inc.

Qualikems Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Regis Technologies, Inc.

Romil Ltd.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Scharlab,S.L

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Tedia Company Inc.

VWR International, LLC

Waters.

