Global Chromatography Solvents Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global Chromatography Solvents Market is accounted to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2024 from USD 1.70 billion in 2016; it is growing at a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The market is expected to experience a prolific growth in the forecasted period due to the high emphasis being given to environmental testing, pollution control, food safety, drug development and other biotechnology driven research.

The key market players for Global Chromatography Solvents Market are listed below;

EMD Millipore,

Sigma Aldrich. Avantor Performance Materials and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tedia Company, Inc.,

Regis Technologies, Inc.,

VWR Corporation

Qualikems Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

Technology

End User

Geography

The global chromatography solvents market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global chromatography solvents market is segmented into polar solvents and non-polar solvents. In 2017, polar solvents segment is expected to dominate the global chromatography solvents market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Based on technology, the global chromatography solvents market is segmented into LCMS, HPLC, UPLC and GCMS. In 2017, LCMS segment is expected to dominate the global chromatography solvents market by technology and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Based on application, the global chromatography solvents market is segmented into analytical chromatography and preparative chromatography. In 2017, analytical chromatography segment is expected to dominate the global chromatography solvents market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Based on end user, the global chromatography solvents market is segmented into pharmaceutical, biotechnology industry; academics & research; environmental, cosmetic industry; food & beverage. In 2017, pharmaceutical segment is expected to dominate the global chromatography solvents market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Chromatography Solvents Market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Latin America,

Rest of the World

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Chromatography Solvents Market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

