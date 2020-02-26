Global Chromatography Instrumentation Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Phenomenex Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,GE Healthcare and Tosho Corporation

Description:

Chromatography is the science of separation of mixtures into organic and inorganic compounds. This is done by passing the mixture in a solution or suspension through a medium in which the components move at different rates. There are 4 major types of chromatography, namely, gas, liquid, thin layer and paper chromatography. A special branch of chromatography called Analytical Chromatography deals with identifying the existence and then separating the analyte from any mixture. Analyte can be detected from it characteristics like molecular charge, molecular size or molecular affinity apart from other attributes. Chromatography involves two phases called stationary and mobile phase.

If analyte interacts with only one of these phases, then the outcome is not desirable. If analyte only interacts with stationary phase, then it sticks to it and never comes out. On the other hand, if interaction happens only with mobile phase, then the analyte will elude along with the mobile phase and detection will not be possible. Therefore, if analyte interacts with both phases simultaneously, in some proportion at least, then analyte can be separated. Thus, choice of instrumentation and type of chromatography plays a crucial role in ensuring easy detection and separation. Chromatography plays an important role in toxicology because of the capability of detecting and separating toxins from the solution.

Market Dynamics:

The primary driver for the growth of chromatography instrumentation market is the soaring investment in the field of Research and Development. Since improvement of medicine requires research tests to be conducted to meet increasing demand of vaccines for advanced diseases, chromatography plays an important role. Thus, growth of instrumentation market is bound to increase. Another factor which can expand the growth of market is the introduction of chromatography test in drug approvals. Advancements in the chromatography equipment such as chromatography columns, fitting, valves, fraction collectors and others is also propelling growth of the market. The expanding global biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are likely to drive the growth for instrumentation market. However, the huge cost of equipment poses to be one of the major restraint for the market growth. Furthermore, with technology advancing at rapid pace, training of personnel to handle equipment is lagging behind, thereby, creating a chasm between current skills and technology. This gap may hamper the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The chromatography instrumentation market can be segmented by type, by systems, by application and by region. By type, the market can be categorized into systems, detectors, auto-samplers and fraction collectors. Currently systems market has the highest share. By systems, market can be divided into gas systems, liquid systems, supercritical fluid systems and thin layer systems. The market can be segmented concerning application into pharmaceutical, biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals environment testing, academic research laboratories, food and beverage testing and others. By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and the Rest of the world.

Geographical Analysis:

North America is the largest market at present followed by Europe with second largest market share. APAC and ROW are having low growth, however, the growth is expected to increase in both the regions.

Key Players:

The major players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Phenomenex Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,GE Healthcare and Tosho Corporation.

