Global Cholesterol Testing Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

The global cholesterol testing market is expected to reach USD 2,572.27 million by 2025, from USD 1,408.99 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the market are technological advancements in cholesterol testing, growing number of cardiovascular diseases and obesity, higher growing number of geriatric population, rising awareness and acceptance of preventive healthcare, increasing cholesterol home/self-testing market.

The key market players for Global Cholesterol Testing Market are listed below;

Abbott Laboratories

Accutech, LLC

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Prima Lab SA

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Home Access Health Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Siemens AG

Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

The market is further segmented into;

Product Type

Test

Test Type

Prescription Mode

End-users

The global cholesterol testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, test, test type, prescription mode, and end-users. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The Global cholesterol testing market is segmented based on product type into testing strips and test kits. In 2018, test kits are expected to dominate the global cholesterol testing market with 58.7% market share and are expected to reach USD 6,119.56 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 7.9 % in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Global cholesterol testing market is segmented on the basis of test into lipid panel test/complete lipid profile, apolipoprotein b test, apolipoprotein A-1 test, APOE genotyping test, apolipoprotein CII and others. In 2018, lipid panel test/complete lipid profile are expected to dominate the global cholesterol testing market with 35.3% market share and are expected to reach USD 3,778.31 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Global cholesterol testing market is segmented on the basis of test type into non-invasive and invasive. The invasive are expected to reach USD 7,131.55 million by 2025, from USD 4,032.26 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. However, non-invasive is growing at the highest CAGR of 8.2% and is expected to reach USD 3,159.02 million by 2025.

The Global cholesterol testing market is segmented on the basis of prescription mode into over the counter and prescription based. In 2018, prescription-based are expected to dominate the global cholesterol testing market with 76.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 8,059.07 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Global cholesterol testing market is segmented on the basis of prescription mode into end users, clinics, hospitals, ambulatory centers, homecare and diagnostic centers. In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global cholesterol testing market with 35.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 4,233.71 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the Global cholesterol testing market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

