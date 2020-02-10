Global Cholesterol Testing Market Analysis by Key Players- Abbott Diagnostics, Inc.,AccuTech, LLC,Alere Inc.,Beckman Coulter, Inc.

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cholesterol Testing Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database.
The test for total cholesterol is used alone or as part of a lipid profile to help predict an individual’s risk of developing heart disease and to help make decisions about what treatment may be needed if there is borderline or high risk. this report covered the portable type and desktop type.
Based on region, the cholesterol testing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW. North America is expected to dominate the global cholesterol testing market in 2017, with the U.S. accounting for a major share. Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the large population base, increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and growing number of testing facilities in the Asian region.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Abbott Diagnostics, Inc.
AccuTech, LLC
Alere Inc.
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
Atherotech Diagnostics Lab
Roche
PRIMA Lab SA
Ciga Healthcare
General Life Biotechnology
Akers Biosciences
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Eurofins Scientific
Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation
Home Access Health Corporation
PTS Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics
Randox Laboratories
Sekisui Diagnostics
Siemens Healthineers
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
Segment by Type
Portable Type
Desktop Type
Segment by Application
Home Using
Hospitals Using
Other
Table of Contents
1 Cholesterol Testing Market Overview
2 Global Cholesterol Testing Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Cholesterol Testing Production Market Share by Regions
4 Global Cholesterol Testing Consumption by Regions
5 Global Cholesterol Testing Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Global Cholesterol Testing Market Analysis by Applications
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cholesterol Testing Business
8 Cholesterol Testing Manufacturing Cost Analysis
