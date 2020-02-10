Global Cholesterol Testing Market Analysis by Key Players- Abbott Diagnostics, Inc.,AccuTech, LLC,Alere Inc.,Beckman Coulter, Inc.

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cholesterol Testing Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database.

The test for total cholesterol is used alone or as part of a lipid profile to help predict an individual’s risk of developing heart disease and to help make decisions about what treatment may be needed if there is borderline or high risk. this report covered the portable type and desktop type.

Based on region, the cholesterol testing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW. North America is expected to dominate the global cholesterol testing market in 2017, with the U.S. accounting for a major share. Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the large population base, increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and growing number of testing facilities in the Asian region.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Abbott Diagnostics, Inc.

AccuTech, LLC

Alere Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Atherotech Diagnostics Lab

Roche

PRIMA Lab SA

Ciga Healthcare

General Life Biotechnology

Akers Biosciences

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation

Home Access Health Corporation

PTS Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

Portable Type

Desktop Type

Segment by Application

Home Using

Hospitals Using

Other

