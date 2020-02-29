Global Chocolate Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2016-2022

Chocolate has always been the crown jewel of the confectioneries industry. It is one of the most popular and most consumed products of the food industry. The Global Chocolate Market is currently accounted for US$XX Billion and is expected to grow to US$XX Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The chocolate market is highly driven by consumer tastes and the trends are essentially set by the launch of products with flavours and textures. Uses of chocolate as a functional food and its stress-busting abilities have added to its popularity throughout the world.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing awareness about the health benefits of dark chocolate in improving cardiovascular health and its role as an antioxidant has added up to its popularity amongst consumers. There has also been an increase in the demand for seasonal chocolate, especially in the western markets. Changing lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes and rapid urbanization, especially in Asia has helped the market to expand there. A significant amount of world’s chocolate goes to the convenience foods sector, which includes a plethora of products like cakes, cookies, etc. It is also an essential ingredient in some ice-creams and finds extensive use in the flavouring industry.

Expansion in convenience foods has also led to the growth of the chocolate business. As the majority of chocolate that reaches consumers is sweet, there is still a scope for low-fat, sugar-free milk chocolates to expand their market, considering growing health concerns. One of the major restraining factors for the chocolate business is fluctuating cocoa prices and heavy dependence on west-African nations, like Ivory Coast for the supply of cocoa beans.

Market Segmentation:

Pure chocolate is segmented into coverture and regular chocolate. On the basis of type, the three main segments include milk chocolate, white chocolate and dark chocolate. Milk chocolate has the largest market share. Use of dark chocolate in the industry is in vogue because of its health benefits. On the basis of sales, the market is divided into premium, everyday and seasonal chocolates. By the various processed form of chocolate, the market is sub-segmented into chocolate bars, spreads, syrups and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industries, such as bakery, confectionery, beverages and others.

Geographical Analysis:

North America is the biggest consumer of chocolates, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. Emerging Asian economies, with a rapid increase in disposable income and increased urbanization and westernization, have shown a rapid growth of the chocolate industry, especially in recent decades.

Some of the key players in the industry include Nestle SA (Switzerland), Hershey’s (American), Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. (Korean), Ferrero Group (Italian), Meiji Co. (Japan) and Mondelez International (Cadbury)(U.S.).

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

