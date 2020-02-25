Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2028

Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Market: Introduction

Chlorosulfonated polyethylene elastomers fall under the category of synthetic rubber. Chlorosulfonated polyethylene are from the family of chlorinated elastomers. Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene rubber is also known as CSM rubber or CSPE, it is also known by the brand name Hypalon, which was established by DuPont but discontinued it in 2009 as the company stopped its production. Chlorosulfonated polyethylene is commercially produced by chlorination and chlorosulfoniation of polyethylene with sulfur dioxide and chlorine gas. Thermoplastic polyethylene is changed into elastomers in the process of chlorosulfonation, which can be further compounded or vulcanized. The polyethylene content provides inertness and resistance towards moisture along with superior electric strength.

The addition of chlorine enhances the resistance towards fire, oil and action of microbes, besides that it also increases its adhesive nature. Due to the adhesive nature, high UV stability and moisture resistance, chlorosulfonated polyethylene is widely used across the construction industry as a roofing agent. Apart from it, chlorosulfonated polyethylene’s applications also involve in wire & cable shielding/covering and paints. Chlorosulfonated polyethylene is also used in the manufacturing of acid & ozone resistant tank linings, tubes, protective layers, rubber gaskets along with other products. Chlorosulfonated polyethylene is also used in production of consumer goods such as shoe soles & garden hoses. On the burning or incineration of chlorosulfonated polyethylene it emits hazardous compounds such as carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, hydrogen chloride etc. Due to such emissions various regulations are being imposed on chlorosulfonated polyethylene.

Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Market: Dynamics

The growing population has led to the growth of the building and construction industry in the developing regions. The growth of building and construction industry is boosting the paints and coating consumption, owing to which there is increase in demand for chlorosulfonated polyethylene. Developing infrastructure and growing construction sector is leading to increase in electric supply. Rising standard of living has increased the demand for electricity and electrical equipment. Due to which production of wires and cables is increasing. The growth of electrical industry has boosted the demand for chlorosulfonated polyethylene in the global market.

Penetration of chlorosulfonated polyethylene into chemical industry as tank linings and protective layers for reactors is increased. Rising chemical industry is also escalating the chlorosulfonated polyethylene market. Rising per capita income and increase in the spending capacity has led to increase in the demand for consumer goods, owing to which there is increase in demand for chlorosulfonated polyethylene. The growing automotive industry is also expected to upsurge the growth of the chlorosulfonated polyethylene market. Increasing regulations on chlorosulfonated polyethylene is forcing the companies for finding an alternative solution for chlorosulfonated polyethylene, which might turn out to be a restraining factor for the chlorosulfonated polyethylene market.

Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Market: Segmentation

The global chlorosulfonated polyethylene market is segmented on the basis of end-use industries into:

Building and Construction

Electricals

Paints and Coatings

Automotive and aerospace

Consumer goods

Others

Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Market: Regional Outlook

Developing countries in the regions of Latin America are blooming in construction and infrastructural development, owing to which the region can be considered as a good market for chlorosulfonated polyethylene. Developing building and construction industry along with the developing infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region has led to increase in the demand for paints & coatings and wires & cables, which has led to growth of electrical and paints & coatings industry. Due to the above factors Asia Pacific can be considered as potential market for chlorosulfonated polyethylene. The strong presence of automotive industry in the regions of Western Europe makes it a potential market for chlorosulfonated polyethylene, but the rising rise in the number of regulations is an area of concern. In the regions of North America the presence of chemical industries is very significant. As compared to other regions, the Middle East and Africa is expected to have moderate growth in the global chlorosulfonated polyethylene market.

Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the global chlorosulfonated polyethylene market identified across the value chain include:

Jilin Petrochemicals

Tosh

Lianyungang JTD rubber material

Hejian Lixing Special Rubber

Jiangxi Hongrun Chemical industry

