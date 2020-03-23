Global Chlorogenic Acid Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Chlorogenic Acid market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chlorogenic Acid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Chlorogenic Acid market status and forecast, categorizes the global Chlorogenic Acid market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Chlorogenic acid (CGA) is a natural chemical compound which is the ester of caffeic acid and (âˆ’)-quinic acid. It is an important biosynthetic intermediate. Chlorogenic acid is an important intermediate in lignin biosynthesis. This compound, known as an antioxidant, may also slow the release of glucose into the bloodstream after a meal. The term chlorogenic acids can also refer to a related family of esters of hydroxycinnamic acids (caffeic acid, ferulic acid and p-coumaric acid) with quinic acid.
Chlorogenic Acid and other caffeoyl esters are among the most potent free radical scavengers found in plant tissues. Chlorogenic Acid has a very high alkyl peroxyl radical scavenging activity. Compared to about eighteen other compounds, (including quercetin, gallic acid, alpha-tocopherol), chlorogenic acid was only second to rutin. According to literature reports, in particular, the inhibitory potency of chlorogenic acid on ONOO-scavenging (peroxynitrite radical) is considerable when compared with other metabolites, natural products or synthetic compounds. Chlorogenic Acid is therefore a natural antioxidant with potential applications in antiaging compositions and in compositions that provide active protection against oxidation, and damage by free radicals.
End-users, included in this market are Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others usage. The Supplements application is expected to account for the largest share of the USA market in 2017.
On the basis of type, the Chlorogenic Acid market is segmented into Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 5%-20%), Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 98%) , Eucommia Extract (HPLC 5%-30%), Eucommia Extract (HPLC 50%-90%), Eucommia Extract (HPLC 98%) , Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%), and Other. The Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%) segment is expected to account for the larger share of the USA market in 2017.
The global Chlorogenic Acid market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Naturex
Applied Food Sciences
EUROMED SA
Zhejiang Skyherb
Nanjing Zelang
Indfrag
Cymbio Pharma
Changsha E.K HERB Co., Ltd.
Nutragreen Biotechnology
Changsha Nulant Chem Co., Ltd
Changsha staherb natural ingredients co.,ltd
Xi’an Hao-xuan Bio-tech Co., Ltd
FLAVOUR TROVE
Chenguang Biotech
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 5%-20%)
Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 98%)
Eucommia Extract (HPLC 5%-30%)
Eucommia Extract (HPLC 50%-90%)
Eucommia Extract (HPLC 98%)
Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%)
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Supplements
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Chlorogenic Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Chlorogenic Acid manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chlorogenic Acid are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Chlorogenic Acid Manufacturers
Chlorogenic Acid Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Chlorogenic Acid Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Chlorogenic Acid market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
