Global Chlorogenic Acid Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Chlorogenic Acid market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chlorogenic Acid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Chlorogenic Acid market status and forecast, categorizes the global Chlorogenic Acid market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Chlorogenic acid (CGA) is a natural chemical compound which is the ester of caffeic acid and (âˆ’)-quinic acid. It is an important biosynthetic intermediate. Chlorogenic acid is an important intermediate in lignin biosynthesis. This compound, known as an antioxidant, may also slow the release of glucose into the bloodstream after a meal. The term chlorogenic acids can also refer to a related family of esters of hydroxycinnamic acids (caffeic acid, ferulic acid and p-coumaric acid) with quinic acid.

Chlorogenic Acid and other caffeoyl esters are among the most potent free radical scavengers found in plant tissues. Chlorogenic Acid has a very high alkyl peroxyl radical scavenging activity. Compared to about eighteen other compounds, (including quercetin, gallic acid, alpha-tocopherol), chlorogenic acid was only second to rutin. According to literature reports, in particular, the inhibitory potency of chlorogenic acid on ONOO-scavenging (peroxynitrite radical) is considerable when compared with other metabolites, natural products or synthetic compounds. Chlorogenic Acid is therefore a natural antioxidant with potential applications in antiaging compositions and in compositions that provide active protection against oxidation, and damage by free radicals.

End-users, included in this market are Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others usage. The Supplements application is expected to account for the largest share of the USA market in 2017.

On the basis of type, the Chlorogenic Acid market is segmented into Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 5%-20%), Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 98%) , Eucommia Extract (HPLC 5%-30%), Eucommia Extract (HPLC 50%-90%), Eucommia Extract (HPLC 98%) , Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%), and Other. The Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%) segment is expected to account for the larger share of the USA market in 2017.

The global Chlorogenic Acid market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Naturex

Applied Food Sciences

EUROMED SA

Zhejiang Skyherb

Nanjing Zelang

Indfrag

Cymbio Pharma

Changsha E.K HERB Co., Ltd.

Nutragreen Biotechnology

Changsha Nulant Chem Co., Ltd

Changsha staherb natural ingredients co.,ltd

Xi’an Hao-xuan Bio-tech Co., Ltd

FLAVOUR TROVE

Chenguang Biotech

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 5%-20%)

Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 98%)

Eucommia Extract (HPLC 5%-30%)

Eucommia Extract (HPLC 50%-90%)

Eucommia Extract (HPLC 98%)

Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%)

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

