Global (Chloro)-dimethylsilane (CAS 1066-35-9) Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global (Chloro)-dimethylsilane (CAS 1066-35-9) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (Chloro)-dimethylsilane (CAS 1066-35-9) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global (Chloro)-dimethylsilane (CAS 1066-35-9) market status and forecast, categorizes the global (Chloro)-dimethylsilane (CAS 1066-35-9) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

(Chloro)-dimethylsilane (CAS 1066-35-9) is an organic silicon substance. It is soluble in aromatic hydrocarbons and petroleum hydrocarbon solvents. When encountering with water or alcohol, it undergoes decomposition drastically. The product analysis is gas chromatography

Chlorodimethylsilane is a highly volatile and extremely flammable liquid. It reacts violently with water, rapidly breaking down to give dimethylsilanol and then dimethylsilanediol. The by-products of these reactions are hydrogen chloride and hydrogen; hydrogen is an extremely flammable gas.

The substance is not suitable for use by the general public. The applications described take place in industrial settings or academic laboratories under highly controlled conditions. Although the end uses of products made from chlorodimethylsilane will vary, it can be assumed that due to its highly reactive nature, no residual unreacted material will be present in any of the final products.

The technical barriers of chlorodimethylsilane are relatively high, and chlorodimethylsilane as intermediate are used to produce silicones in industry chain, resulting there are few enterprises to supply chlorodimethylsilane in the circulation market. Companies include Dowcorning, PCC Group, Jiande Zhiyou Silicone Materials, and Shanghai Chuqing Organosilane.

Chlorodimethylsilane has a wide range of application in the pharmaceutical industry, industrial production. Affected by downstream industries, demand for chlorodimethylsilane is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Chlorodimethylsilane industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of chlorodimethylsilane has slightly decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of chlorodimethylsilane.

The global (Chloro)-dimethylsilane (CAS 1066-35-9) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

