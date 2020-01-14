Global Chlorine Market Report Companies Included Akzo Nobel N.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation

The Global Chlorine Market accounted for USD 29.50 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Chlorine Market report to show the outstanding growth to rising demand from industrial various sectors. The Expert researchers in Chlorine Industry announced new analysis report on Chlorine Market during period 2025. The report prepared an in-depth marketing research with inputs from business consultants and prime vendors within the business. The report covers the market landscape and its development prospects over the approaching years. The Chlorine Market report additionally contains a discussion of the key vendors operational during this market.
Competitive Landscape
The global chlorine market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
Market Definition
The pure chemical element of chlorine has the physical form of a diatomic green gas. The name chlorine is derived from chloros, meaning green, referring to the color of the gas. Chlorine gas is heavier than air, has an intensely disagreeable suffocating odor, and is exceedingly poisonous. In both, the liquid and solid forms, it is a powerful oxidizing, bleaching, and disinfecting agent. There is a growing demand for chlorine in water treatment, pharmaceutical, chemical, paper & pulp, plastic, pesticides industrial activity, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.
Global Chlorine Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Hanwha Chemical Corporation
- Ineos Group Limited
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- OLIN Corporation
- PPV AG
- Tata Chemicals Ltd.
- The DOW Chemical Company
- Tosoh Corporation
- Chlorine Specialties, Inc.
- Seatex Ltd.,
- Fluid Metering, Inc.
- The STUTZ Company
- Aqua Phoenix Scientific Inc.
- BASF, Westlake Chemical
- Packed Chlorine and many more
Major Market Drivers:
- High demand in pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals sector
- Increasing demand of PVC, mainly from Construction sector
Market Restraint:
- Stringent government regulations
- Harmful environmental Impact
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Diaphragm Process
- Membrane Cell Process
- Mercury Cell Process
Global Chlorine Segment by Application
- EDC/PVC
- Water Treatment chemicals
- C1/C2 Aromatics
- Organic Chemicals
- Inorganic Chemicals
- Propylene Oxide
- Pulp & Paper
