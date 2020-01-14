Global Chlorine Market Report Companies Included Akzo Nobel N.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation

The Global Chlorine Market accounted for USD 29.50 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Chlorine Market report to show the outstanding growth to rising demand from industrial various sectors. The Expert researchers in Chlorine Industry announced new analysis report on Chlorine Market during period 2025. The report prepared an in-depth marketing research with inputs from business consultants and prime vendors within the business. The report covers the market landscape and its development prospects over the approaching years. The Chlorine Market report additionally contains a discussion of the key vendors operational during this market.

Competitive Landscape

The global chlorine market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Definition

The pure chemical element of chlorine has the physical form of a diatomic green gas. The name chlorine is derived from chloros, meaning green, referring to the color of the gas. Chlorine gas is heavier than air, has an intensely disagreeable suffocating odor, and is exceedingly poisonous. In both, the liquid and solid forms, it is a powerful oxidizing, bleaching, and disinfecting agent. There is a growing demand for chlorine in water treatment, pharmaceutical, chemical, paper & pulp, plastic, pesticides industrial activity, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Global Chlorine Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Ineos Group Limited

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

OLIN Corporation

PPV AG

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

The DOW Chemical Company

Tosoh Corporation

Chlorine Specialties, Inc.

Seatex Ltd.,

Fluid Metering, Inc.

The STUTZ Company

Aqua Phoenix Scientific Inc.

BASF, Westlake Chemical

Packed Chlorine and many more

Major Market Drivers:

High demand in pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals sector

Increasing demand of PVC, mainly from Construction sector

Market Restraint:

Stringent government regulations

Harmful environmental Impact

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Diaphragm Process

Membrane Cell Process

Mercury Cell Process

Global Chlorine Segment by Application

EDC/PVC

Water Treatment chemicals

C1/C2 Aromatics

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Propylene Oxide

Pulp & Paper

