Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales Market Report 2018

Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The CPVC resin is made by chlorination modification of PVC resin and is one advanced engineering material. This product is white. The CPVC resin is made by chlorination modification of PVC resin and is one advanced engineering material. This product is white or canary loose grain or powder with no smell, odorless and innocuity. After chlorination, the irregularity of molecular bond of the PVC resin and the polarity of molecular chain increase, the dissolvability and chemical stability of the resin also increase, and accordingly improve the heat resistance and resist the corrosion of acid, caustic, salt and oxidant etc. In addition, it improve the mechanical performance of numerical heat distortion temperature and chlorine content increases from 56.7% to 63-69% and vicat softening temperature from 72-82 °C to 90-125 °C; its highest service temperature can reach 110 °C and long-term service temperature can reach 95 °C. Accordingly, CPVC is one kind of advanced engineering plastic with vast foreground.

The Middle East chlorinated polyvinylchloride (CPVC) consumption market is led by Saudi Arabia, holding about 37.81% of consumption market in 2016. Iran is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of chlorinated polyvinylchloride (CPVC) are concentrated in Lubrizol, Kaneka Chemical, Sekisui Chemical and Gaoxin Chemical. Lubrizol is the world leader.

CPVC has better mechanical properties, heat resistance, corrosion resistance, electrical properties and flame retardant self-extinguishing properties, and it can be widely used in chemical, construction and other fields to replace wood and steel. The major fields are including pipe, pipe fittings industry, power cable casing industry, coatings and adhesives industry, resin modifier industry and other industries.

In recent years, the switch from metal to CPVC in pipes used in buildings such as homes and factories, etc., in Asian countries such as India and the Middle East have been progressing. In parallel, construction demand concomitant with economic growth is also booming. Consequently, demand for CPVC is growing every year, and solid expansion is also expected in the future.

Middle East market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, CPVC sales will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the sales of CPVC is estimated to be 32360 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Lubrizol

Arkema

Kaneka Chemical

Sekisui Chemical

Gaoxin Chemical

Xiangsheng Plastic

Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical

…

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Injection Grade

Extrusion Grade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pipe

Pipe Fittings

Coatings and Adhesives

Power Cable Casing

Others

