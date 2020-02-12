WiseGuyReports.com adds “Chiral Chemicals Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Executive Summary

Global Chiral Chemicals Market to reach USD 125.41 billion by 2025.

Global Chiral Chemicals Market valued approximately USD 44.93 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.69% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Chiral Chemicals market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. A molecule is chiral if it is not superimposable on its mirror image. Most chiral molecules can be identified by their lack of a plane of symmetry or a center of symmetry. The chiral compounds are comprised of carbon atom at center attached to four different substitutes. The right hand and left-hand configurations are called as enantiomers. Moreover, the stereocenter of the chiral molecule may not be an only carbon atom; it may also consist of tetravalent phosphorus and trivalent sulfur compounds. Enantiomers possess same physical properties, but the difference exists in the direction of rotation. Commercially, the separation of enantiomers is difficult and usually separated by different processing methods such as a traditional, asymmetric, and biological method. The chiral technology has been growing significantly in the recent years, and the development of chiral chemicals has become faster and cost effective with the development of advanced analytical methods. Chirality is a geometric property of some molecules; the compounds exhibiting chirality are defined as chiral compounds, which are non-superimposable on its mirror image. The existence of an asymmetric carbon center (the carbon atom attached to four different substituents) gives rise to chirality in different compounds. A chiral compound and its mirror image are referred to as enantiomers, which basically differ only in their optical activity. Enantiomers possess relatively same physical properties; difference exists based on the direction in which they rotate the plane polarized light i.e. clockwise or counterclockwise. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for chiral chemicals in pharmaceutical application and growing agrochemicals industries mainly in the developing countries such as China and India market. However, stringent government regulations and environmental issues associated with the chiral pesticides hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Chiral Chemicals Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Traditional Separation Method

Asymmetric Preparation Method

Biological Separation Method

Other Separation Methods

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Fragrances

Other Applications

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading market players mainly include-

Solvias AG

Strem Chemicals Inc

Chiral Technologies, Inc

Johnson Matthey Plc

BASF SE

Rhodia Inc

R. Grace & Co

PerkinElmer Inc

Codexis, Inc

Bayer AG

DOW Chemical Company

Chiracon GmbH

Target Audience of the Global Chiral Chemicals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Chiral Chemicals Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Chiral Chemicals Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Chiral Chemicals Market, By Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Chiral Chemicals Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Traditional Separation Method

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Asymmetric Preparation Method

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Biological Separation Method

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Other Separation Methods

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

