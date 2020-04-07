In this report, the Global Chilled Beam Systems Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chilled Beam Systems Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Chilled beam is a type of convection HVAC system designed to heat or cool large buildings. Pipes of water are passed through a “beam” (a heat exchanger) either integrated into standard suspended ceiling systems or suspended a short distance from the ceiling of a room
First, for industry structure analysis, the Chilled beam systems industry is relatively concentrated. The top five producers account for about 62.24% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest consumption area of Chilled beam systems, also the leader in the whole chilled beam systems industry.
Second, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Chilled beam systems producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the steel and copper price. This year, as the downturn of global steel industry, the Chilled beam systems price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.
Finally, despite the fierce competition, we tend to believe the market has a bright future and the investors should pay more attention to the developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
The global Chilled Beam Systems market is valued at 240 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Chilled Beam Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chilled Beam Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Caverion
TROX GmbH
Halton Group
Lindab
Flakt Woods
Swegon
Barcol Air
Johnson Controls
Systemair
Titus HVAC
Frenger Systems
Keifer
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Active Chilled Beams
Passive Chilled Beams
Multiservice Chilled Beams
Segment by Application
Commercial
Hospitals
Schools
Others
