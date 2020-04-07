In this report, the Global Chilled Beam Systems Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chilled Beam Systems Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chilled beam is a type of convection HVAC system designed to heat or cool large buildings. Pipes of water are passed through a “beam” (a heat exchanger) either integrated into standard suspended ceiling systems or suspended a short distance from the ceiling of a room

First, for industry structure analysis, the Chilled beam systems industry is relatively concentrated. The top five producers account for about 62.24% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest consumption area of Chilled beam systems, also the leader in the whole chilled beam systems industry.

Second, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Chilled beam systems producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the steel and copper price. This year, as the downturn of global steel industry, the Chilled beam systems price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.

Finally, despite the fierce competition, we tend to believe the market has a bright future and the investors should pay more attention to the developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The global Chilled Beam Systems market is valued at 240 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chilled Beam Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chilled Beam Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Caverion

TROX GmbH

Halton Group

Lindab

Flakt Woods

Swegon

Barcol Air

Johnson Controls

Systemair

Titus HVAC

Frenger Systems

Keifer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Active Chilled Beams

Passive Chilled Beams

Multiservice Chilled Beams

Segment by Application

Commercial

Hospitals

Schools

Others

