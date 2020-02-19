Global Chia Seed Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Wide use in multiple industries like cosmetic and pharmaceuticals, ability to aid and support in the functioning of Heart and Cardiovascular Systems, usage as a superfood etc., are majorly driving the growth of the global market for Chia seeds.

Chia, also known as Salvia hispanica, is species of flowering plant majorly cultivated for its seeds. This seed has various applications like oil and food. The global chia seed market was valued at US$0.27 billion during 2016.

The Americas are leading the global chia seeds market with around 78% of the global production followed by Australia and Europe.

Growing demand for vegan foods, changing lifestyles of the people, increasing health consciousness, shift from junks to healthy snacks in these regions are impacting the growth of chia seeds market.

Europe is one of the major importers of chia seeds with imports of around 16,182 tonnes, valued at €31 million in 2016, representing a growth of 27% since 2012.

Germany is the major importer of the chia seeds in this region, followed by Netherlands and Spain.

Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Argentina, and Mexico are some of the major suppliers of chia seeds in Europe.

Growing demand for the alternatives of proteins (especially for vegetarians), increasing aversion to the genetically modified seeds are also impacting the growth of Chia seeds market in this region. However, restrictions from European Union Novel Food regulation to use chia seeds in industrial applications is likely to slow down the demand in this region.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Introduction

3.1. Scope of The Report

3.2. Research Methodology

Global Chia Seed Market – Industry Analysis

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Challenges and Opportunities

4.4. Supply Chain Analysis

Chia Seeds Market – Geographical Analysis (Value & Volume)

5.1 North America

5.1.1. The USA

5.1.1.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.1.1.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.1.1.3. Trade Analysis (Import & Export)

5.1.2. Canada

5.1.2.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.1.2.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.3. Trade Analysis (Import & Export)

5.1.3. Mexico

5.1.3.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.1.3.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.3. Trade Analysis (Import & Export)

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. The Netherlands

5.2.1.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.2.1.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.2.1.3. Trade Analysis (Import& Export)

5.2.2. U.K.

5.2.2.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.2.2.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.2.2.3. Trade Analysis (Import & Export)

5.2.3. Germany

5.2.3.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.2.3.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.2.3.3. Trade Analysis (Import& Export)

5.2.4. The Scandinavian Region

5.2.4.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.2.4.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.2.4.3. Trade Analysis (Import & Export)

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.3.1. Japan

5.3.1.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.3.1.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.3.1.3. Trade Analysis (Import & Export)

5.3.2. China

5.3.2.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.3.2.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.3.2.3. Trade Analysis (Import& Export)

5.3.3. India

5.3.3.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.3.3.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.3.3.3. Trade Analysis (Import & Export)

5.3.4. Australia

5.3.4.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.3.4.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.3.4.3. Trade Analysis (Import & Export)

5.4. South America

5.4.1. Argentina

5.4.1.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.4.1.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.4.1.3. Trade Analysis (Import& Export)

5.4.2. Bolivia

5.4.2.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.4.2.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.4.2.3. Trade Analysis (Import& Export)

5.4.3. Ecuador

5.4.3.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.4.3.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.4.3.3. Trade Analysis (Import & Export)

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. South Africa

5.5.1.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.5.1.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.5.1.3. Trade Analysis (Import & Export)

5.5.2. Kenya

5.5.2.1. Production & Consumption Analysis

5.5.2.2. Price Trend Analysis

5.5.2.3. Trade Analysis (Import & Export)

