Global Chargeable Flexible Battery Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

Flexible batteries are batteries, both primary and secondary, that are designed to be conformal and flexible and rechargeable, unlike traditional rigid and non-chargeable batteries. The increasing interest in portable and flexible electronics has led to the development of chargeable flexible batteries which can be implemented in products such as smart cards, wearable electronics, novelty packaging, flexible displays and transdermal drug delivery patches.

The main production regions are Europe, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, which account for 10.59%, 25.03%, 54.38% and 10.00% market share respectively in 2018. The main driver factor is the growing demand for wearable devices. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region due to the major wearable devices are produce in China, Korea and Southeast Asia. In the future, China will be the largest demand country of chargeable flexible battery in the world.

The global Chargeable Flexible Battery market is valued at 45 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 36.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chargeable Flexible Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chargeable Flexible Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LG Chem

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

ProLogium

STMicroelectronics

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

<0.25 mm

0.25~0.38 mm

>0.38 mm

Segment by Application

Wearable Devices

IoT (Cards)

Medical

Others

