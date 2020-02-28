Global Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast Predication till 2027

The global Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market is segmented by components into capturebox, airbox, titlebox and listbox; by display configuration into 4K, HD and SD and by regions. Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) Market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market is observing vibrant growth on account of increasing demand of gaming panels back in the market. Advances in electronic industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations are projected to drive Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market besides the wide range of growing features in Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) solutions appealing to growing gamers and tech savvy population during the forecast period.

As the region with highest gamer population, North America is panned to observe a substantial Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market growth due to rising Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) features and advancements. North America is expected to be followed by Asia-Pacific in terms of consumption due to expanding Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) demand owing to rise in disposable income. Europe is expected to drive demand and positively impact Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market growth over the forecast period owing to moderately increase in Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) solutions demand across the region.

Growing Applications due to Technological Advancements

Channel-in-a-Box is a playout automation technology that is “the next big thing” in master control automation that enables latest innovation across using graphics, routing, switchers, servers, audio and channel branding. All this is done in single application software that produces content by inserting video, advertisements, inserting logos, overlays and more before the broadcast on a pre-determined schedule to the audiences. CiaB is turning as one of the most persuasive mediums for broadcasters and broadcasting companies to generate revenue on account of increasing technological advances in the recent years.

However, fairly recent introduction of CiaB technology in the market has lack of awareness in the gaming population regarding the products. Furthermore, the presence of more reliable, scalable and cost effective solutions in the market accompanied with comparatively higher costs of CiaB technology put forward by competitive market players is expected to display a slower growth rate of CiaB technology over the forecast period. Conversely, CiaB is a comparatively contemporary technology that would take time to evolve and support complex systems of broadcast channels that is estimated to showcase a moderate growth.

The report titled “Global Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market in terms of market segmentation by components, by display configuration and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market which includes company profiling of Aveco s.r.o., Bitcentral, Inc., Snell Advanced Media Ltd., Evertz Microsystems, Ltd., Florical Systems, Grass Valley, Hardata Corp., Harmonic, Inc., Imagine Communications Corp. and Pebble Beach Systems Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

