Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

This report focus on drugs for treating Chagas Disease. Chagas disease is an endemic in 21 Latin American countries caused by kinetoplastid protozoan parasite, Trypanosoma cruzi, primarily transmitted by large, blood-sucking reduviid insects widely known as ‘the kissing bugs’. Moreover, the disease can be transferred through other means such as blood transfusion, organ transplantation, as well as congenital and oral transmissions. The recent past has witnessed spread of Chagas disease to developed economies such as Europe and North America, due to migration of people from Latin America to others countries.

The global Chagas Disease Treatment market is valued at 6 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chagas Disease Treatment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chagas Disease Treatment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nortec Quimica SA

Bayer AG

Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA

Maprimed S.A

Laboratorio Farmaceutico de Pernambuco

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Benznidazole

Nifurtimox

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Chagas Disease Treatment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chagas Disease Treatment

1.2 Chagas Disease Treatment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Benznidazole

1.2.3 Nifurtimox

1.3 Chagas Disease Treatment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Chagas Disease Treatment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Retail Pharmacies

1.3.4 Online Pharmacies

1.4 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Chagas Disease Treatment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Chagas Disease Treatment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Chagas Disease Treatment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Chagas Disease Treatment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chagas Disease Treatment Business

7.1 Nortec Quimica SA

7.1.1 Nortec Quimica SA Chagas Disease Treatment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Chagas Disease Treatment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nortec Quimica SA Chagas Disease Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bayer AG

7.2.1 Bayer AG Chagas Disease Treatment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Chagas Disease Treatment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bayer AG Chagas Disease Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA

7.3.1 Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA Chagas Disease Treatment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Chagas Disease Treatment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA Chagas Disease Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Maprimed S.A

7.4.1 Maprimed S.A Chagas Disease Treatment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Chagas Disease Treatment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Maprimed S.A Chagas Disease Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Laboratorio Farmaceutico de Pernambuco

7.5.1 Laboratorio Farmaceutico de Pernambuco Chagas Disease Treatment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Chagas Disease Treatment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Laboratorio Farmaceutico de Pernambuco Chagas Disease Treatment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Chagas Disease Treatment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Chagas Disease Treatment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chagas Disease Treatment

8.4 Chagas Disease Treatment Industrial Chain Analysis

