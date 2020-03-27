In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-chafing-fuel-industry-chain-research-report-2019



Chafing fuel is a fuel used for heating food, typically placed under a chafing dish. It is usually sold in a small canister and burned directly within that canister, with or without a wick. The raw materials of this fuel contain methanol, ethanol, or diethylene glycol, as these may be burned safely indoors, and produce minimal soot or odor. These fuels are also used for emergency heating, outdoor cooking, and fondue.

Currently, some companies sell chafing fuel. These are market players are OMEGA, Hollowick

, Lumea, G.S.Industries, Scientific Utility, Sterno, BLAZE, Chef Link, Zodiac, CandleLand, Flamos, Dine-Aglow Diablo etc. The global production of chafing fuel increased from 282.53 K MT in 2011 to 285.41 K MT in 2015. And it will still increase for a long time with the development of construction.

Chafing fuels are classified by raw materials in this report. The types of chafing fuel are methanol, ethanol, diethylene glycol, and others.

Chafing fuels are widely used in many places including family, independent restaurants, chain operators, caterers, clubs, schools, universities, government institutions and other places like some public places. Survey results showed that 43.48% of the ventilation grills market is for family, 56.52% is for other places in 2015.

The global Chafing Fuel market is valued at 1070 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1580 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chafing Fuel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chafing Fuel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

OMEGA

Hollowick

Lumea

G.S.Industries

Scientific Utility

Sterno

BLAZE

Chef Link

Zodiac

CandleLand

Flamos

Dine-Aglow Diablo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Methanol

Ethanol

Diethylene Glycol

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial Use

Home Use

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-chafing-fuel-industry-chain-research-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com