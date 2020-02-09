Global Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market Segmentation by 2024: Demand, Shares, Size, Types, Opportunities

Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

Cetirizine Hydrochloride (trade names Zirtec, Zyrtec, Reactine) is a second-generation antihistamine used in the treatment of hay fever, allergies, angioedema, and urticaria.[1] It is a major metabolite of hydroxyzine, and a racemic selective H1 receptor antagonist.

The global average price of Cetirizine Hydrochloride is in the decreasing trend, from 52.7 /K Units in 2012 to 47.7 /K Units in 2017. With the situation of global economy and increasing generic medicine, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Cetirizine Hydrochloride includes tablet, capsule and solution, and tablet type of Cetirizine Hydrochloride is the largest segment in the market, its proportion in 2016 is about 45%. Cetirizine Hydrochloride is widely consumed in hospitals, clinics and drug store. The most large application proportion of Cetirizine Hydrochloride is drug store.

Europe is the largest supplier of Cetirizine Hydrochloride, with a production market share over 50% in 2016. USA is the second largest supplier of Cetirizine Hydrochloride products, enjoying production market share nearly 28% in 2016.

This report studies the global Cetirizine Hydrochloride market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cetirizine Hydrochloride market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Cetirizine Hydrochloride market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1310 million by 2024, from US$ 1100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cetirizine Hydrochloride business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cetirizine Hydrochloride market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

UCB Pharma

Pfizer

J and J

Mylan

Teva

HUAPONT Pharm

Hunan Jiudian Pharm

Sun Pharma

Lunan Pharma

Jubilant Life Sciences

Amneal

HAILISHENG

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Tablet

Capsule

Solution

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Clinic

Drug Store

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cetirizine Hydrochloride consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cetirizine Hydrochloride market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cetirizine Hydrochloride manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cetirizine Hydrochloride with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cetirizine Hydrochloride submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

