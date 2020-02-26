Global Cervical Disc Prothesis Market Segments, Size, Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Product- Type and Forecast till 2025

A newly compiled business intelligent report, titled “Global Cervical Disc Prothesis Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” has been publicized to the vast archive of Market Research Hub (MRH) online repository. The study revolves around the analysis of (Cervical Disc Prothesis) market, covering key industry developments and market opportunity map during the mentioned forecast period. This report further conveys quantitative & qualitative analysis on the concerned market, providing a 360 view on current and future market prospects. As the report proceeds, information regarding the prominent trends as well as opportunities in the key geographical segments have also been explained, thus enabling companies to be able to make region-specific strategies for gaining competitive lead.

An cervical artificial disc (also called a disc replacement, disc prosthesis or spine arthroplasty device) is a device that is implanted into the spine to imitate the functions of a normal disc (carry load and allow motion).

Some of the major factors supporting the growth of the artificial disc market include product and technological innovations; increasing incidence of degenerative disc diseases; rising propensity for minimal incision surgeries; better clinical trial results with cervical total disc replacement (C-TDR) compared to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF); long-term cost benefits of disc replacement over the spinal fusion procedures; surging geriatric population; and rising healthcare expenditure.

The global Cervical Disc Prothesis market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global market size of Cervical Disc Prothesis in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cervical Disc Prothesis in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cervical Disc Prothesis market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cervical Disc Prothesis market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix Company

NuVasive

Centinel Spine

B. Braun

Globus Medical

Alphatec Spine

Simplify Medical

AxioMed

Aditus Medical

FH Orthopedics

Medicrea

Spineart

Market size by Product

Metal-on-metal

Metal-on-polymer

Others

Market size by End User

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cervical Disc Prothesis Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cervical Disc Prothesis Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Metal-on-metal

1.4.3 Metal-on-polymer

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Cervical Disc Prothesis Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cervical Disc Prothesis Market Size

2.1.1 Global Cervical Disc Prothesis Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Cervical Disc Prothesis Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Cervical Disc Prothesis Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Cervical Disc Prothesis Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Cervical Disc Prothesis Revenue by Regions

