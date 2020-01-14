Global Ceramic Decal Market Report, Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis 2018 and Forecast to 2023

Ceramic Decal Market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Ceramic Decal Market Market.

About Ceramic Decal Market Industry

Ceramic and porcelain can be found in archeological digs thousands of years ago still harboring their vivid mineral glazes. These stable materials are still unchanged even when all the metals tools are long gone. Similar to colored glaze, decals are made of stable mineral colors.Decals are printed images made from mineral toners. The toners are either silkscreen or digitally printed on special paper coated in water soluble glue. The colored images are then covered with a coating. When the decal is wet, the image is released from the paper , applied and fired in a kiln at approximately 1400F, once fired at these colors will become permanently embedded on top of the glaze of the ware.

The global Ceramic Decal market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Digital Decals

Silkscreen Decals

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Daily use ceramics

Artistic ceramics

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Stecol Ceramic Crafts

Tangshan Jiali

Handan Ceramic

Jiangsu Nanyang

Concord Ceramics

Leipold International

Hi-Coat

Tullis Russell

Design Point Decal

Tony Transfer

Bel Decal

Deco Art

Yimei

Bailey

Siak Transfers

Trinity Decals



Regions Covered in Ceramic Decal Market are :-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

