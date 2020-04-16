Global Ceramic BBQ Grills Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Ceramic BBQ Grills market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ceramic BBQ Grills market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
There are many advantages of ceramic grills vs. traditional grills. Cooking on ceramic is a totally different cooking experience. Ceramic grills have the ability to quickly heat to a much higher temperature which allows you to sear meats properly and then cook them at a lower temperature. The special dome shape and ceramic materials used in the construction of ceramic grills, allows for more efficient use of charcoal, and retains heat much better than traditional grills. This helps meat hold moisture, and opening the grill to add sauce or cheese to meats does not lower the temperature of the ceramic so cooking temperature resumes within about 30 seconds. Ceramic grills also cook from all sides, not just the bottom like traditional grills. Another advantage is, rather than having a traditional grill and a separate smoker, a ceramic grill combines grill, brick oven, and a smoker for direct or indirect cooking.
In 2018, the global Ceramic BBQ Grills market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ceramic BBQ Grills.
This study researches the market size of Ceramic BBQ Grills, presents the global Ceramic BBQ Grills sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
This report focuses on the key data information of Ceramic BBQ Grills in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Ceramic BBQ Grills for each region and countries in each region.
For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.
This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Char-Broil
Onward Manufacturing Company
Char-Griller
Landmann
Kamado Joe
Grill Dome
Saffire Grill
Black Olive Grill
Vision Grills
Komodo Kamado
Big Green Egg
Bravo Kamado Grills
Market Segment by Product Type
Built-In Grills
Freestanding Grills
Portable Grills
Market Segment by Application
Family Use
Commercial Use
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Ceramic BBQ Grills status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Ceramic BBQ Grills manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ceramic BBQ Grills are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
