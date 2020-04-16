Global Ceramic BBQ Grills Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Ceramic BBQ Grills market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ceramic BBQ Grills market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

There are many advantages of ceramic grills vs. traditional grills. Cooking on ceramic is a totally different cooking experience. Ceramic grills have the ability to quickly heat to a much higher temperature which allows you to sear meats properly and then cook them at a lower temperature. The special dome shape and ceramic materials used in the construction of ceramic grills, allows for more efficient use of charcoal, and retains heat much better than traditional grills. This helps meat hold moisture, and opening the grill to add sauce or cheese to meats does not lower the temperature of the ceramic so cooking temperature resumes within about 30 seconds. Ceramic grills also cook from all sides, not just the bottom like traditional grills. Another advantage is, rather than having a traditional grill and a separate smoker, a ceramic grill combines grill, brick oven, and a smoker for direct or indirect cooking.

In 2018, the global Ceramic BBQ Grills market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ceramic BBQ Grills.

Char-Broil

Onward Manufacturing Company

Char-Griller

Landmann

Kamado Joe

Grill Dome

Saffire Grill

Black Olive Grill

Vision Grills

Komodo Kamado

Big Green Egg

Bravo Kamado Grills

Market Segment by Product Type

Built-In Grills

Freestanding Grills

Portable Grills

Market Segment by Application

Family Use

Commercial Use

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

