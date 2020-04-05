Global Center Pivot Irrigation Materials Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Center pivot irrigation is also known as waterwheel and circle irrigation.

It is a process of crop irrigation in which crops are watered by the use of sprinklers when a machine rotates around a pivot. Moreover, a hole is created on a pivot with the help of electric motor, which is further irrigated that creates crop circles (water reaching crops in a form of circle).

The global Center Pivot Irrigation Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Center Pivot Irrigation Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Center Pivot Irrigation Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lindsay Corporation

Valmont Industries

T-L Irrigation Company

Alkhorayef Group

Reinke Manufacturing Company

Vodar (Tianjin)

Pierce Corporation

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation

BAUER

Grupo Fockink

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By field size

Small Field

Medium Field

Large Field

By crop type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamentals

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others (turf and forage grasses)

By component

Pivot points

Control panels

Span

Sprinkler drop

Tower drive wheels

Drive train

Segment by Application

Stationary

Mobile

