Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments

Man-made fibers are produced through various processes carried out on wood pulp obtained from plant sources.

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading market for cellulose fibers and accounted for 45.3% of the global demand in 2011. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing market, with an estimated CAGR of 8.1% in terms of volumes from 2012 to 2018. The growing demand from textile industry, particularly in China and India, is propelling the market growth in the region. Developed economies of North America and Europe are considered to be mature markets for cellulose fibers and hence they are expected to grow at a slower pace than Asia Pacific.

The global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aoyang

Fulida

Grasim Industries

Helon

Indo Bharat

Lenzing

Sateri

Tangshan

Thai Rayon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acetate Fibers

Triacetate Fibers

Viscose Fibers

Segment by Application

Textile

Spun Yarn

Fabrics

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers

1.2 Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Acetate Fibers

1.2.3 Triacetate Fibers

1.2.4 Viscose Fibers

2 Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Production

3.4.1 North America Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

