Global Cellulose Acetate (CA) Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cellulose Acetate is a natural plastic, which is manufactured from purified natural cellulose. Natural cellulose of the appropriate properties is derived primarily from two sources, cotton linters and wood pulp. In the manufacturing process of Cellulose Acetate, natural cellulose is reacted with acetic anhydride to produce Cellulose Acetate, which comes out in a flake form. This flake is then ground to a fine powder.
In recent years, some countries and regions were gradually introduced no-smoking policy, cellulose acetate industry also been affected. In order to offset the weakening consumption trend in cigarettes market, major companies are redirecting R&D efforts towards improving the functionality of cellulose acetate.
All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, the Chinese manufacture Sichuan Push Acetati can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology.
Cellulose acetate can be classified as two types, cellulose diacetate and cellulose triacetate. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 76.33% of the cellulose acetate market is cigarette filter industry, 11.77% is fabrics industry, 6.62% is film industry, 3.31% is molded plastics industry and 1.97% divided among other industries in 2017.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Celanese
Celanese-CNTC
Daicel
Solvay(Blackstone)
Daicel-CNTC
Sichuan Push Acetati
Eastman
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cellulose Diacetate
Cellulose Triacetate
Segment by Application
Cigarette Filters
Fabrics
Film
Molded Plastics
Others
