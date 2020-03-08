In this report, the Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cellular based Machine to Machine (M2M) Value Added Services (VAS) is defined as the cellular value added connectivity process among distinct sim-enabled machines, to provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks, such as GSM, GPRS, CDMA, 3G, LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX. The cellular M2M market includes tailor-made applications such as video surveillance, remote diagnostics of vehicles, fleet management, asset tracking, theft recovery, and point-of-sale systems (POS) to provide business efficiency to different enterprises. Cellular M2M Value Added Services is being incorporated in many enterprises to ensure operational efficiency and to minimize losses associated with operational breaches.

M2M refers to machine to machine communication between any devices, including wired as well as wireless. It can include industrial instrumentation with a sensor to communicate with the application software about the recorded data, viz temperature, inventory level, no. of units, etc.

Therefore, the recent M2M communication has turned into a system of networks that transmits data into personal appliances. Proliferation of IP networks around the globe has enhanced M2M communications.

The global scenario for M2M communications is widening in emerging countries. Growing need for data reliability and efficiency, embedded telecommunications have paved a way for growth in the global market. Moreover, the decreasing cost of connectivity has also enabled the vendors to adopt an inclined approach towards wireless communications for its benefits. With cost-effective connectivity, the M2M devices are utilized widely across various verticals especially in insurance and automotive sectors. Even small scale enterprises are now adopting M2M value added services to ensure vehicle safety and security of vehicles and drivers.

Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market size will increase to 257000 Million US$ by 2025, from 43700 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cellular M2M Connectivity Services.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Cellular M2M Connectivity Services capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communication

China Mobile Ltd

Vodafone Group PLC

Amdocs

Aeris Communications

Deutsche Telekom AG

Sprint Corporation

Sierra Wireless

Telefonica

Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Breakdown Data by Type

Communication and Associated Services

Hardware and Associated Services

Software and IT Services

Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Security and Public safety

Others

Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cellular M2M Connectivity Services manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



