Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Cellular based Machine to Machine (M2M) Value Added Services (VAS) is defined as the cellular value added connectivity process among distinct sim-enabled machines, to provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks, such as GSM, GPRS, CDMA, 3G, LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX. The cellular M2M market includes tailor-made applications such as video surveillance, remote diagnostics of vehicles, fleet management, asset tracking, theft recovery, and point-of-sale systems (POS) to provide business efficiency to different enterprises. Cellular M2M Value Added Services is being incorporated in many enterprises to ensure operational efficiency and to minimize losses associated with operational breaches.

M2M refers to machine to machine communication between any devices, including wired as well as wireless. It can include industrial instrumentation with a sensor to communicate with the application software about the recorded data, viz temperature, inventory level, no. of units, etc.

Therefore, the recent M2M communication has turned into a system of networks that transmits data into personal appliances. Proliferation of IP networks around the globe has enhanced M2M communications.

The global scenario for M2M communications is widening in emerging countries. Growing need for data reliability and efficiency, embedded telecommunications have paved a way for growth in the global market. Moreover, the decreasing cost of connectivity has also enabled the vendors to adopt an inclined approach towards wireless communications for its benefits. With cost-effective connectivity, the M2M devices are utilized widely across various verticals especially in insurance and automotive sectors. Even small scale enterprises are now adopting M2M value added services to ensure vehicle safety and security of vehicles and drivers.

The global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market is valued at 43700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 257000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cellular M2M Connectivity Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communication

China Mobile Ltd

Vodafone Group PLC

Amdocs

Aeris Communications

Deutsche Telekom AG

Sprint Corporation

Sierra Wireless

Telefonica

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Communication and Associated Services

Hardware and Associated Services

Software and IT Services

Segment by Application

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Security and Public safety

Others

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services

1.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Communication and Associated Services

1.2.3 Hardware and Associated Services

1.2.4 Software and IT Services

1.3 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive and Transportation

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Energy and Utilities

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Security and Public safety

1.3.8 Others

1.3 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size

1.4.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Business

7.1 AT&T Inc.

7.1.1 AT&T Inc. Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 AT&T Inc. Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Verizon Communication

7.2.1 Verizon Communication Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Verizon Communication Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 China Mobile Ltd

7.3.1 China Mobile Ltd Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 China Mobile Ltd Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Vodafone Group PLC

7.4.1 Vodafone Group PLC Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Vodafone Group PLC Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Amdocs

7.5.1 Amdocs Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Amdocs Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Aeris Communications

7.6.1 Aeris Communications Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Aeris Communications Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Deutsche Telekom AG

7.7.1 Deutsche Telekom AG Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Deutsche Telekom AG Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

