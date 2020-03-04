Global Cellular IoT Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Cellular IoT market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cellular IoT market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Cellular IoT market, analyzes and researches the Cellular IoT development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Qualcomm (U.S.)

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

Sierra Wireless (Canada)

U-Blox (Switzerland)

MediaTek (Taiwan)

Telit Communications PLC (U.K.)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Mistbase (Sweden)

Sequans Communications (France)

CommSolid GmbH (Germany)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, Cellular IoT can be split into

Agriculture

Environmental Monitoring

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

HealthCare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

