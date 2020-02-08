GLOBAL CELL LYSIS MARKET (EDITION:2019) OUTLOOK, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST TILL 2023

Cell Lysis Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Cell Lysis Market Summary:

Report on Cell Lysis Market (2019) offers detailed study of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Cell Lysis Market Overview:

The Cell Lysis market is expected to register a growth rate of nearly 9.5% over the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Cell lysis is one of the major steps in biological research to remove the biological material within and use them in various downstream applications to fulfill respective research goals. Cell lysis is used throughout many industries, from pharmaceuticals to food, cosmetics and biotechnology. It is done to break open cells to circumvent shear forces that could denature or degrade proteins and DNA of the cell. There are multiple ways to achieve successful cell disruption such as mechanical homogenization, ultrasonication or chemical disruption using different cell lysis reagents. Cell lysis market is expected to witness major growth with increasing biomedical research. Recent technological development are contributing strong growth to this market. In September 2017, Maximator GmbH and University of Zurich has develop HPL6 high-pressure homogenizer, and the working principal is based on the principle of the French press. Amongst several available microfluidic technologies, a study by Jae-Chern Yoo et al. proposed a design of a centrifugal microfluidic chip, known as Lab-on-a-Disc (LOD), which is regarded as one of the most outstanding platforms in microfluidics for automated chemical cell lysis. The development of such kind of devices have strong impact in the growth of cell lysis market. As per the geographical analysis, the North American region possess several factors such as well-developed research infrastructure and higher expenditure in biomedical research which makes this market to retain dominance in this region.

Cell Lysis Market (REQUEST A SAMPLE) Research Report provides knowledgeable and in-depth study of the major Cell Lysis Market leading players together with the company profiles and methods adopted by them. This enables the customer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with Cell Lysis industry key players is included within the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of value, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Global Cell Lysis Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Labfreez Instruments Group Co., Ltd, Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Qsonica, Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa

Points Covered in TOC of Global Cell Lysis Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Cell Lysis Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Cell Lysis Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Expenditure in Research and Development

6.1.2 Increasing Application of Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceutical Industries

6.1.3 Rising Focus in Personalised Medicine

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 High Cost and High Maintenance of Cell Based Research

6.2.2 Issues in Mechanical Process to Apply in Microscale Level

6.2.3 Regulatory Compliance

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Cell Lysis Market Segmentation

7.1 By Type of Product

7.1.1 Instruments

7.1.1.1 Homogeniser

7.1.1.2 Centrifugation

7.1.1.3 Ultrasonicator

7.1.1.4 Nitrogen Decompression Device

7.1.1.5 Others

7.1.2 Reagents

7.1.2.1 Lysis Buffer

7.1.2.2 Detergent Solution

7.1.2.3 Enzyme

7.1.2.4 Cell Lysis Kits

7.1.2.5 Other Reagents

7.1.3 Consumables

7.2 By Type of Cells

7.2.1 Mammalian Cells

7.2.2 Microbial Cells

7.2.3 Plant Cells

7.2.4 Others

7.3 By End User

7.3.1 Biotechnology or Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

7.3.3 Research Laboratories or Academic Institute

7.3.4 Others

7.4 By Geography

7.4.1 North America Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.1.1 United States Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.1.2 Canada Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.1.3 Mexico Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.2 Europe Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.2.1 United Kingdom Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.2.2 Germany Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.2.3 France Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.2.4 Italy Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.2.5 Spain Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.3.1 China Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.3.2 Japan Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.3.3 India Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.3.4 Australia Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.3.5 South Korea Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Middle East and Africa Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.4.1 GCC Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.4.2 South Africa Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.4.3 Rest of MEA

7.4.5 South America Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.5.1 Brazil Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.5.2 Argentina Cell Lysis Market (2018-2023)

7.4.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

8.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

8.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

8.3 Danaher Corporation

8.4 Eppendorf AG

8.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

8.6 Labfreez Instruments Group Co., Ltd

8.7 Merck KGaA

8.8 QIAGEN

8.9 Qsonica

8.10 Takara Bio Inc.

8.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

*List Not Exhaustive

9. Future of the Cell Lysis Market

To conclude, Cell Lysis report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

