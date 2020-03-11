Global Celiac Disease Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Celiac Disease Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Celiac disease market is an autoimmune disorder caused by the exposure to dietary gluten and damage inner lining of the small intestine. The disease can contribute to several diseases and disorders such as neurological disorder, infertility, low bone density, and certain cancers. There are presently no drugs available for the treatment of celiac disease. It can only be treated by consuming gluten-free diet. The expected launch of Alba/Teva’s larazotide acetate in the US in 2018 and in 5EU in 2019, and the launch of Alvine/AbbVie’s latiglutenase in the US in 2019 and in 5EU in 2020 are considered to fuel the market growth in the celiac disease market. These drugs are anticipated to target patients who undergo gluten exposure.

One of the major factors that is contributing in the market growth is organization of various awareness programs and initiatives taken by the government in different countries for the treatment of celiac disease. The government with such initiatives could strongly boost the market growth. In addition, various funds are offered to research and development activities that is further accelerating the market growth. For example, in Italy, children and adults are tested for celiac disease when they have specific symptoms. Vouchers are given to the diagnosed celiacs for buying specifically produced gluten free foods, up to $168 per month. Moreover, the Italian Celiac Association and government educates restaurants on how to deal with celiac disease. There are even gluten-free meals provided in hospitals, schools, and all other public eating establishments.

The global celiac disease market is analysed on the basis of geographical regions that are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. North America is estimated to be the dominating region in the global celiac disease market. Increasing patient pool in the region owing to increase in consumption of gluten-containing food is one of the major factors that is accelerating the growth of the market in North America.

The companies present actively in the global celiac disease market are Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly & Co, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Alvine Pharmaceuticals Inc., and so on.

