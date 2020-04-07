In this report, the Global Celery Seed Extract Solid Professional Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Celery Seed Extract Solid Professional Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Celery seed solid extract and oil are majorly used for healthcare benefits as anti-spasmodic, nerve stimulant, stimulant and tonic in asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, intestinal antiseptic. The essential oil of celery seed comprise of sesquiterpene alcohols, sedanolide, d-limonene, selinene, and sedanonic anhydride. Celery oil is mostly used for flavoring of food and perfumes.
The global Celery Seed Extract Solid market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Celery Seed Extract Solid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Celery Seed Extract Solid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nutra Green
Summit Medical Group
Goutpal
3nB
Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry
Nanjing Zelang Biotech
Xi’an Victory Bio
Xi’an Mingze
Yongyuan Biotech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
6:1
0.417361111111111
0.834027777777778
30:1
Segment by Application
Perfumes
Medicines
Nutrition
Others
