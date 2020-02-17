Global Ceiling Supply Units Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period between 2019 and 2025

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Ceiling Supply Units Market Research Report 2019” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Ceiling Supply Units market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Ceiling Supply Units market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The ceiling supply units are a light loaded systems consisting of a rotatable spring arm with manual vertical height adjustment and an eccentrically aligned shelf module. The module can accommodate up to 4 terminal units for medical gases as well as a maximum of 4 power sockets and data connectors. The units are mounted on ceilings, thus freeing up space on the ground. No more cables on the floor, easier cleaning, as well as safer and improved use of equipment for the benefit of the personnel and of patients. The equipment can be conveniently and precisely positioned at any point, as the arms of supply units vary in length and are movable in all directions. Freely combined in single or duo configurations, the range fits any room size and offers an efficient space management.

A growing geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advances, an increasing number of healthcare establishments, and demand for better healthcare services are major drivers for the ceiling supply units market in North America and Europe. Moreover, an increasing number of hospitalization cases and rising healthcare expenditure are other factors supporting the growth of the ceiling supply units market in Europe.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Drager

Sismatec

Pneumatik Berlin

Tedisel Medical

Starkstrom

TLV Healthcare

Novair Medical

Brandon Medical

KLS Martin

MZ Liberec

Surgiris

Trumpf

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Fixed

Fixed Retractable

Single Arm Movable

Double Multi Arm Movable

Segment by Application:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Trauma Centers

