Global CBD Skin Care Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

The global CBD Skin Care market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the CBD Skin Care market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of CBD Skin Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of CBD Skin Care in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global CBD Skin Care market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global CBD Skin Care market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Kiehl’s

Josie Maran Cosmetics

Cannuka

Green Growth Brands

Lord Jones

Elixinol Global

Medical Marijuana

The CBD Skincare Company

CBD For Life

Kapu Maku LLC

Kana Skincare

Leef Organics

Leela Body Care

Endoca LLC

Market size by Product

Creams & Moisturizers

Serums

Cleansers

Sunscreens

CBD Oil

Others

Market size by End User

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Retailers

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global CBD Skin Care market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of CBD Skin Care market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global CBD Skin Care companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of CBD Skin Care submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CBD Skin Care are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of CBD Skin Care market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 CBD Skin Care Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global CBD Skin Care Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Creams & Moisturizers

1.4.3 Serums

1.4.4 Cleansers

1.4.5 Sunscreens

1.4.6 CBD Oil

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global CBD Skin Care Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.5.3 Pharmacies & Drug Stores

1.5.4 Online Retailers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global CBD Skin Care Market Size

2.1.1 Global CBD Skin Care Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global CBD Skin Care Sales 2014-2025

2.2 CBD Skin Care Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global CBD Skin Care Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global CBD Skin Care Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 CBD Skin Care Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 CBD Skin Care Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 CBD Skin Care Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global CBD Skin Care Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 CBD Skin Care Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 CBD Skin Care Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 CBD Skin Care Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 CBD Skin Care Price by Manufacturers

3.4 CBD Skin Care Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 CBD Skin Care Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers CBD Skin Care Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into CBD Skin Care Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global CBD Skin Care Sales by Product

4.2 Global CBD Skin Care Revenue by Product

4.3 CBD Skin Care Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global CBD Skin Care Breakdown Data by End User

…

Continuous…

