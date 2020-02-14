Global Caustic Soda 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.

First, the caustic soda industry concentration is not high; there are more than two hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western Europe.

Worldwide, giant manufactures are mainly distributed in America, Europe and China. America caustic soda industry mainly concentrate in several manufacturers, like Dow (now Olin), Axiall and OxyChem, both have perfect products. As to Germany, the Covestro is a local leader. In China, the manufacturers focus in Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei and Zhejiang province.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to raw material market. There are international companies who set up factories in China too, such as Asahi Kasei set their plant in Anhui province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into the aim market, like LG who take their advantage merge with Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry, whom key market is in China.

The global Caustic Soda market is valued at 23000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 24900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Caustic Soda volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Caustic Soda market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Chemical

OxyChem

Axiall

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Inovyn

Asahi Glass

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AkzoNobel

Hanwha Chemical

Solvay

LG Chemical

Tokuyama Corp

SABIC

Kemira

Basf

Aditya Birla Chemicals

GACL

Joint Stock Company Kaustik

Sanmar Group

Unipar Carbocloro

Braskem

Kem One

Vinnolit

Evonik

VESTOLIT

Tessenderlo Group

Ercros

ChemChina

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

Xinjiang Tianye

Shaanxi Beiyuan Group

Shandong Jinling

SP Chemical(Taixing)

Shanghai Chlor-alkali

Shandong Haili Chemical

Shandong Huatai Group

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3729017-global-caustic-soda-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda Flake

Caustic Soda Particle

Segment by Application

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Production

Chemical Processing

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3729017-global-caustic-soda-market-research-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Caustic Soda Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Caustic Soda

1.2 Caustic Soda Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Caustic Soda Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Liquid Caustic Soda

1.2.3 Solid Caustic Soda

1.2.4 Caustic Soda Flake

1.2.5 Caustic Soda Particle

1.3 Caustic Soda Segment by Application

1.3.1 Caustic Soda Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pulp and Paper

1.3.3 Textiles

1.3.4 Soap and Detergents

1.3.5 Bleach Manufacturing

1.3.6 Petroleum Products

1.3.7 Aluminum Production

1.3.8 Chemical Processing

1.3 Global Caustic Soda Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Caustic Soda Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Caustic Soda Market Size

1.4.1 Global Caustic Soda Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Caustic Soda Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Caustic Soda Business

7.1 Dow Chemical

7.1.1 Dow Chemical Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Dow Chemical Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 OxyChem

7.2.1 OxyChem Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 OxyChem Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Axiall

7.3.1 Axiall Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Axiall Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Olin Corporation

7.4.1 Olin Corporation Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Olin Corporation Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

7.5.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Tosoh

7.6.1 Tosoh Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Tosoh Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Inovyn

7.7.1 Inovyn Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Inovyn Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Asahi Glass

7.8.1 Asahi Glass Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Asahi Glass Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Covestro

7.9.1 Covestro Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Covestro Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Shin-Etsu Chemical

7.10.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Caustic Soda Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Caustic Soda Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Caustic Soda Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 AkzoNobel

7.12 Hanwha Chemical

7.13 Solvay

7.14 LG Chemical

7.15 Tokuyama Corp

7.16 SABIC

7.17 Kemira

7.18 Basf

7.19 Aditya Birla Chemicals

7.20 GACL

7.21 Joint Stock Company Kaustik

7.22 Sanmar Group

7.23 Unipar Carbocloro

7.24 Braskem

7.25 Kem One

7.26 Vinnolit

7.27 Evonik

7.28 VESTOLIT

7.29 Tessenderlo Group

7.30 Ercros

7.31 ChemChina

7.32 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

7.33 Xinjiang Tianye

7.34 Shaanxi Beiyuan Group

7.35 Shandong Jinling

7.36 SP Chemical(Taixing)

7.37 Shanghai Chlor-alkali

7.38 Shandong Haili Chemical

7.39 Shandong Huatai Group

7.40 Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: 841 198 5042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3729017-global-caustic-soda-market-research-report-2019

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-caustic-soda-2019-market-share-trends-segmentation-forecast-to-2025/486045

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 486045