Global Caulk Industry Analysis Report 2019

Caulk is a flexible material used to seal air leaks through cracks, gaps, or joints less than 1-quarter-inch wide between stationary building components and materials.

There are various kinds of caulk in the market, such as acrylic latex type, silicone type, butyl rubber type, polyurethane type and so on. Among those types, acrylic type is the widely used one in USA, which accounted for 52.14% market share in 2017.

There are still some difference on caulk and sealant, such as performance, life span and so on. Many companies are producing caulk and sealant together.

Although caulk has a gap with sealant, it is still welcomed by craftsman due to its lower price.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Bostik

DuPont

Franklin International

H.B. Fuller Company

Sherwin-Williams

Henkel

DAP

Red Devil

Sashco

GE

White Lightning

Gardner Coating

Liquidnails

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic Type

Silicone Type

Butyl Rubber Type

Polyurethane Type

Other

Segment by Application

Indoor

Outdoor

