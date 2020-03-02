According to a new report published by Polaris Market Research, the global catheters market is anticipated to reach USD 56.5 billion by 2025. In 2017, by product type, cardiovascular catheter segment captures the largest market shares in terms of revenue and hold major share in the market. Regionally, North America accounted for the major share in the catheter market.

Catheters are thin tubes made up of plastic, nylon, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and silicon rubber. Catheters are majorly used in catheterization while surgical procedures like angioplasty, and neurosurgery. The catheters market is primarily driven by continuous growth in the population suffering from cardiovascular disorders and diabetes. Presently, various countries showed the growth in number of patients suffering from hypertension and diabetes which is braced by factors such as smoking, drinking and sedentary lifestyle of the population. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies, increasing demand for minimal invasive surgeries, and technological advanced catheter with high effectiveness by its use would spur the global catheter market during the forecast period. on other hand, the wide application of catheter in various surgeries such as angioplasty would also push this market. The reimbursements by the Medicaid program that provide approximately 100 catheters per month to add the growth of catheter market in the future.

Cardiovascular Catheters, holds a major share in the global catheter market. The cardiovascular catheter market is further segmented as PTCA balloon catheters, IVUS catheters, PTA balloon catheters, electrophysiological catheters, and others. The growth of cardiovascular catheters is majorly driven by the increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases supporting the growth of cardiovascular interventional procedures. While, urological catheter holds the second largest segment with largest revenue. The factors contributing for the growth of urological market are continuous technological advancements, and increasing prevalence of urological diseases in the coming year.

Geographically, North America holds a dominating position in the global catheter market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth in the North America catheter market is driven by the presence of refined health infrastructure, high volume of catheterization in medical procedures, high healthcare expenditure by the individuals, and high level of patient awareness about the use catheters. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to reach remarkable growth owning to the increased penetration rate of these devices in the developing countries, growing technological advancements pertaining the development of new-catheter devices, and improving healthcare expenditure would influence the catheter market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The leading companies operating in this industry include Johnson & Johnson Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG., Medtronic plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, Teleflex Incorporated, Cardinal Health Inc., Smiths Medical, Arrow International Inc., Edward Life Science Corporation, and Coloplast.

Key Findings from the study suggest products available in the market are continuously concentrating on the technological advancements that will reduce the side effects caused by the use of catheters. The leading companies while developing new products considers the factors such as increasing disposable income, and untapped market potential. North America is presumed to dominate the global catheter market over the forecast years and Asia Pacific region shows signs of high growth owing to the booming economies of India, and China.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market segmentation

3. Catheter Market Insights

3.1. Catheter – Industry snapshot

3.1.1. Leading Companies

3.1.2. Key Companies to Watch

3.2. Catheter – Ecosystem analysis

3.2.1. Disease overview

3.2.2. Commercial Landscape

3.3. Catheter Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Catheter – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Catheter Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Catheter Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Catheter Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five forces

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Catheter Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Catheter Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Catheter Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Catheter Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2025 by Product Types

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Cardiovascular Catheters

4.2.1. PTCA Balloon Catheters

4.2.2. IVUS Catheters

4.2.3. PTA Balloon Catheters

4.2.4. Electrophysiology catheters

4.2.5. Others

4.3. Urological Catheters

4.3.1. Foley Catheters

4.3.2. Hemodialysis Catheters

4.3.3. Peritoneal Catheters

4.3.4. Intermittent Catheters

4.3.5. External Catheters

4.4. Neurovascular Catheter

4.5. Specialty Center Catheters

4.5.1. Wound/Surgical Catheters

4.5.2. Oximetry Catheters

4.5.3. Thermodilution Catheters

4.5.4. IUI Catheters

4.5.5. Others

5. Catheters Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2025 by Region

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. North America

5.2.1. U.S.

5.2.2. Canada

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. UK

5.3.2. Germany

5.3.3. France

5.3.4. Italy

5.3.5. Spain

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. China

5.4.2. Japan

5.4.3. India

5.4.4. Australia

5.5. Latin America

5.5.1. Brazil

5.5.2. Mexico

5.6. Middle East & Africa

6. Company Profiles

6.1. Johnson & Johnson

6.1.1. Overview

6.1.2. Financials

6.1.3. Product Benchmarking

6.1.4. Recent Developments

6.2. Abbott Laboratories

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Financials

6.2.3. Product Benchmarking

6.2.4. Recent Developments

6.3. Becton, Dickson and Company

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Financials

6.3.3. Product Benchmarking

6.3.4. Recent Developments

6.4. Braun Melsungen AG.

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Financials

6.4.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.4. Recent Developments

6.5. Medtronic plc.

6.5.1. Overview

6.5.2. Financials

6.5.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.4. Recent Developments

6.6. Boston Scientific Corporation

6.6.1. Overview

6.6.2. Financials

6.6.3. Product Benchmarking

6.6.4. Recent Developments

6.7. Cook Group Incorporated

6.7.1. Overview

6.7.2. Financials

6.7.3. Product Benchmarking

6.7.4. Recent Developments

6.8. Teleflex Incorporated

6.8.1. Overview

6.8.2. Financials

6.8.3. Product Benchmarking

6.8.4. Recent Developments

6.9. Cardinal Health Inc.

6.9.1. Overview

6.9.2. Financials

6.9.3. Product Benchmarking

6.9.4. Recent Developments

6.10. Smith’s Medical

6.10.1. Overview

6.10.2. Financials

6.10.3. Product Benchmarking

6.10.4. Recent Developments

6.11. Arrow International Inc.

Continue…

